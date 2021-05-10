Digital Ally Announces Multiple Law Enforcement Contracts Awarded for Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems

Digital Ally Inc.
·4 min read

In a series of new and upgrade orders for evidence recording technology, Digital Ally continues to gain traction with its subscription program

Lenexa, KS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Company), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received an upgrade order from Raymore Police Department (MO) for eleven (11) EVO-HD in-car video systems and twenty-six (26) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web Portal cloud platform. This order was purchased with the help of the Company’s subscription payment program.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the Raymore PD and its community,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “By choosing to deploy our complete solution, the officers of Raymore will be able to utilize the technology to its fullest by connecting both hardware and software into one evidence management platform. Digital Ally remains committed to serving all first responders and providing the necessary equipment and support needed daily.”

Additional noteworthy orders recently purchased for Digital Ally products:

  • North Huntingdon Police Department (PA): seventeen (17) EVO-HD in-car systems paired with twenty (20) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.

  • Hearne Police Department (TX): twelve (12) EVO-HD in-car systems paired with twelve (12) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.

About Digital Ally
Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-814-7774
info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to complete the installation of the underlying hardware and training of law enforcement personnel for the police agencies; whether the recent Raymore police and other police agency orders represent a trend for our subscription program that will continue in the future, whether the police agencies will utilize our VuLink patented auto-activation technology to effectively connect and activate recordings of the in-car cameras and body camera when triggered by multiple sensors, whether police agencies will utilize our auto-activation technology to improve transparency between the police officers and the public for which they serve, whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the EVO-HD; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


