Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2030: Influencer Marketing is Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams
Global Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing
Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising and Marketing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$531 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$939.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR
The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$372.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.4 Billion by the year 2030.
