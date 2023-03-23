Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2030: Influencer Marketing is Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams

Global Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising and Marketing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$531 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$939.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR

The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$372.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 523 Featured) -

  • Acxiom LLC

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited

  • Amazon.com, Inc.

  • Baidu, Inc.

  • Dentsu International

  • Eniro Group AB

  • Epsilon Data Management, LLC

  • Facebook, Inc.

  • Google, Inc.

  • IAC/InterActiveCorp.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • LinkedIn Corporation

  • Sohu.com, Inc.

  • SXM Media

  • Tencent Holdings Limited

  • TradeDoubler AB

  • Twitter, Inc.

  • Xaxis, LLC

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

1262

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$531 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$1500 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

  • Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2021

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

  • Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

  • While Traditional Ad Spending Declines, Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic

  • Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

  • Digital and Personalized Experiences Gain Prominence

  • The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California

  • Digital Advertising and Marketing: A Conceptual Overview

  • Digital Media Marketing

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Mobile Marketing

  • Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats

  • Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

  • Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend

  • Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Competition

  • Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Spending on Traditional Ad Media, Drives Opportunities for Digital Advertising Market: % YoY Change in Ad Spending for Traditional Media for 2020 and 2021

  • Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption

  • Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

  • Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow

  • Video Advertising in Focus

  • Emphasis on Social Advertising

  • Inclusive Marketing and Data Privacy

  • Display Advertising to Find Favor

  • Personalization: Set to Become New Standard

  • Programmatic Advertising: The Power of Software

  • Mobile-first Advertising Strategy

  • Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great Implications for Businesses

  • Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital Marketing

  • Digital Marketing Trends for the Future

  • Omnichannel Marketing: A Prominent Trend in Digital Marketing Domain

  • Vernacular SEO Gains from Explosion of Regional Language Users of Internet

  • Progressive Web Apps Emerge as Big Digital Marketing Trend

  • Automated, Personalized E-Mail Marketing Blowing Away Digital Marketers

  • Influencer Marketing as Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams

  • Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign Strategies

  • Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth in Digital Advertising Space

  • Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences

  • Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising Space

  • Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space

  • Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising

  • Video Marketing Experiences Phenomenal Surge in Digital Marketing Arena

  • Social Messaging to Connect with Customers

  • Geofencing & Hyperlocal SEO: Elevating Customer Interactions

  • Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

  • A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing

  • AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

  • Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

  • An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI

  • AI & Chatbots Trending Big in Digital Advertising & Marketing Space

  • Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital Advertising and Marketing

  • World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

  • Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

  • Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital Advertising Market Prospects

  • Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

  • Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

  • 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

  • 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

  • Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

  • Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers

  • Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

  • Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

  • Social Media Adoption Worldwide: % of Active Users Compared to Total Population for 2022E

  • Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

  • Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

  • Top Social Media Platforms by Number of Monthly Active Users (In Millions): January 2022

  • Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen Digital Advertising

  • Global Smart TVs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

  • Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers

  • Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group: 2020

  • Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening Activity: 2019

  • Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level

  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

  • Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising

  • Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E

  • Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting Market Prospects

  • Global Mobile Gaming Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

  • Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising

  • New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

  • Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

  • Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

  • Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

  • Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns

  • Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

  • Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market in the US: % of Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

  • In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience

  • Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising

  • % of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020

  • OTT/CTV Advertising on the Rise

  • Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising

  • Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021

  • Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads

  • Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising

  • Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology

  • Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband Connectivity

  • Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads

  • Customized Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for Email Advertising

  • Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

  • Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

  • Metaverse: Emerging Opportunity for Advertisers & Brands

  • Metaverse for Digital Direct Marketing

  • Promotions through E-mail, Web-Browser and Mobile Apps

  • Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future

  • Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising Market

  • Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2021

  • Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects

  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

  • Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising

  • Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues

  • Ad Blocking Penetration Worldwide: Usage Rate of Ad Blockers by Country for 2020

  • Ad Blocking Usage Rate (%) in the US for 2014-2020

  • Disablement of Third-Party Cookies: Potential Implications for Advertisers and Publishers

  • Global Browsers Market: Breakdown of User Base by Browser for 2022E

  • Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns

  • Challenges Facing Digital Marketers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvapie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

