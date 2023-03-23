Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2030: Influencer Marketing is Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams

Company Logo

Global Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing

The global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$531 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$939.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$372.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1262 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $531 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2021

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

While Traditional Ad Spending Declines, Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Digital and Personalized Experiences Gain Prominence

The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California

Digital Advertising and Marketing: A Conceptual Overview

Digital Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Spending on Traditional Ad Media, Drives Opportunities for Digital Advertising Market: % YoY Change in Ad Spending for Traditional Media for 2020 and 2021

Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow

Video Advertising in Focus

Emphasis on Social Advertising

Inclusive Marketing and Data Privacy

Display Advertising to Find Favor

Personalization: Set to Become New Standard

Programmatic Advertising: The Power of Software

Mobile-first Advertising Strategy

Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great Implications for Businesses

Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing Trends for the Future

Omnichannel Marketing: A Prominent Trend in Digital Marketing Domain

Vernacular SEO Gains from Explosion of Regional Language Users of Internet

Progressive Web Apps Emerge as Big Digital Marketing Trend

Automated, Personalized E-Mail Marketing Blowing Away Digital Marketers

Influencer Marketing as Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams

Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign Strategies

Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth in Digital Advertising Space

Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences

Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising Space

Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space

Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising

Video Marketing Experiences Phenomenal Surge in Digital Marketing Arena

Social Messaging to Connect with Customers

Geofencing & Hyperlocal SEO: Elevating Customer Interactions

Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI

AI & Chatbots Trending Big in Digital Advertising & Marketing Space

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital Advertising and Marketing

World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital Advertising Market Prospects

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers

Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

Social Media Adoption Worldwide: % of Active Users Compared to Total Population for 2022E

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

Top Social Media Platforms by Number of Monthly Active Users (In Millions): January 2022

Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen Digital Advertising

Global Smart TVs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers

Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group: 2020

Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening Activity: 2019

Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising

Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E

Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting Market Prospects

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising

New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market in the US: % of Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience

Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising

% of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020

OTT/CTV Advertising on the Rise

Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021

Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads

Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising

Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology

Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband Connectivity

Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads

Customized Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for Email Advertising

Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Metaverse: Emerging Opportunity for Advertisers & Brands

Metaverse for Digital Direct Marketing

Promotions through E-mail, Web-Browser and Mobile Apps

Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising Market

Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2021

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising

Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues

Ad Blocking Penetration Worldwide: Usage Rate of Ad Blockers by Country for 2020

Ad Blocking Usage Rate (%) in the US for 2014-2020

Disablement of Third-Party Cookies: Potential Implications for Advertisers and Publishers

Global Browsers Market: Breakdown of User Base by Browser for 2022E

Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns

Challenges Facing Digital Marketers

