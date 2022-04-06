DigiRack NFT Marketplace Launches On The Cardano Blockchain With Its Pre-Sale Whitelist Campaign

DigiRack

Singapore, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiRack is a multi/cross-chain NFT Marketplace built on the Cardano Blockchain with art creators and end users in mind.

DigiRack will launch with extra features not yet seen on the Cardano Blockchain like its personalized creators profiles and its unique NFT Launchpad model.





The DigiRack NFT Marketplace when launched will ensure a friendly and easy to navigate UI, personalised creator pages/Marketplace and host of other not seen features which will be custom fitted to the DigiRack NFT Marketplace.

According to the information on DigiRack’s Litepaper which was released earlier last week, its states its goals:

“Our goal is to bring unique features that would further bring standardisation and security when it comes to minting, listing and selling digital works and would also include a cross-blockchain transactions, NFT Bids, Timed Auctions and personalised creator profiles all bundled into a simple yet intuitive user interface”

Cardano Blockchain

“The team chose to build the DigiRack’s NFT Marketplace on Cardano because of the Cardano’s model which uses the eUTXO mechanism in the sense that the UTXO is extended with an additional script (Smart Contract) that must return true before the tokens will be sent, thereby making the security of the Cardano’s Blockchain unmatched.”

DigiRack Features

Low Fees: DigiRack will boast of lowest fees associated with the Cardano Blockchain.

NFT Launchpad: DigiRack will be not just be a place to buy and sell non fungible tokens but will also have its own NFT Lauchpad where creators can kickstart and launch their NFT projects with support from the Cardano community.

Personalised Creator profile: Creators can choose to fill in their social media handles like Twitter, Instagram etc to enable other users interact with them on or off the DigiRack platform.

NFT Staking: Users can decide to stake their NFT’s over a per-determined period of time to gain rewards in the DigiRack’s utility token “Rack” or other projects we are in partnership with to distribute tokens.

Story continues

NFT Minting Engine: The NFT minting engine will be an added feature of the DigiRack NFT Marketplace, allowing art curators to be able to mint single or collection of arts with just a single click while paying less than a dollar as minting fees.

*In The Future, we plan to introduce a fee-less NFT minting and listing which will require creators to Hold of a minimum pre-defined amount of $Rack tokens can be able to mint and list their NFTs for free.

Pre-Sale Whitelist

DigiRack team is set to launch its Pre-Sale with a competition of 1000 ADA as prize pool for the participants.

Early birds have a chance to join the ongoing whitelisting to secure a spot for the Pre-Sale, as only whitelisted members of the DigiRack community can have access to join the Pre-Sale event with a limited space available.

Join Pre-Sale Whitelist



RACK Token

$RACK is the utility token that will power the DigiRack NFT Ecosystem as the team intend to make the project a community incentivized platform and there will only be 50,000,000 $RACK tokens ever minted.

The $RACK token will be used in its ecosystem for minting and purchasing the DigiRack NFT, will also be used in staking, will be used as tiered method of accessing the Live NFT tracker feature and also be used as governance for the DigiRack Ecosystem.



Pre-Sale allocation: 10,000,000

Min Buy: 500 ADA

Max Buy: 5000 ADA

Pre-Sale Date: 20th April 2022

Development Progress

The DigiRack NFT Marketplace has seen some positive actions as well as the dev team has been able to test some basics function of an NFT Marketplace, which includes the minting the buying and the selling functionality doing this all from a wallet powered by Smart Contract.

All this has been done in debug mode to get all the functionalities of the DigiRack’s NFT marketplace right.

The Development team is also working on currently doing a UI clean up and we are also doing an overhaul of the UI layout.

Presale Whitelist: https://bit.ly/3LiBvJs



Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/digiracknft



Twitter: https://twitter.com/digiracknfts



CONTACT: Organization: DigiRack Name: Joe Paryse Email: joe.paryse -at- digirack.io Website: https://digirack.io/



