Digipad Ecosystem - Safer Crypto Investment Ecosystem

Digipad
·3 min read
Digipad
Digipad

HOUSTON,TEXAS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digipad is a private investment launchpad for global crypto investors, ventures & startups. We are committed to create safer investment zone for private investors & onboarding the best crypto startups for our ecosystem users. Digipad will assist crypto startups and businesses in raising capital by hosting private sales. Digipad ecosystem have already developed most of their unique DApss to provide one stop solution from their investment ecosystem.


Digipad Ecosystem Live Dapps:
Private Sale Launchpad: Digipad investors will get plenty of benefits by using the platform. Our priority is to create safer investment zone for private investors & onboarding the best crypto startups for Digipad ecosystem users. With the mixture of best technology and investment safety Digipad going to be one of the best crypto based private investment platform.

Staking: Digipad will enable token holders to stake their tokens in our staking pool. Token holders can earn APY Upto 120% using our staking system. Digipad have allocation of 30% tokens for the staking pool, and staking tokens will also be generated from the Digipad token buy-sell tax to keep the staking pool alive. In the beginning, it will only allow staking for native token, but later on, other startups will be able to launch their staking pool on the ecosystem.


Digiswap: Digipad ecosystem users will be able to easily exchange their tokens for a low fee by using Digiswap. Their objective is to provide all safer services to users of their ecosystem from a single platform.

Token Locker: Digipad offers free and secure token locking service to global crypto startups, investors and smart contract owners. Token contract owners and holders will be able to lock their token for a set period of time. Token locker will display all live data and allow locked token owners to safely reclaim their tokens.

Digipad Insurance Fund (DIF): Digipad Insurance Fund (DIF), will provide an additional layer of investment security to Digipad private investors. The Digipad Insurance Fund (DIF) will be backed by DFF (Digipad Foundation Fund) investors and generated revenue from our ecosystem. DIF will be used to give our investors compensation on private launchpad by following their Anti rug pull policy.

Digipad Foundation Fund (DFF): The reserver, Digipad Foundation Fund (DFF), will power the entire ecosystem. DFF will be funded through private investment, ecosystem revenue, and token buy-sell tax. Global crypto companies, startups, and private investors can invest in the Digipad ecosystem via the DFF fund reserver and get profits from ecosystem revenue. DFF investors will receive 40% of the revenue, and their monthly profits will be added to their investment panel. Investors will be able to withdraw their funds in accordance with the DFF investment policy.


Digipad (DGP) is a Binance smart chain Bep20 token that is solely focused on providing holders with long-term holding benefits through staking, investment opportunity in their foundation and real use case for the entire ecosystem.

Digipad Token Details:

Token Name: Digipad
Token Ticker: DGP
Token Contract: 0xd6BD902c588524F0878716BaAC0f53066d4e078C
Blockchain: BSC chain
Total Supply: 10 Million
Maximum Supply: 10 Million
Buy/Sell Fee: 5%/8%

Digipad is safer (SAFU). They are SAFU certified by trusted & popular launchpad ecosystem Pinksale. Team has been KYC verified & smart contract audited by “InterFi”.

Digipad private sale will begin on August 14th and will be hosted on our private launchpad.
Private Sale Link:https://www.launchpad.digipad.io/digipad

Digipad will host public sale on August 17th at popular launchpad Pinksale. Trading will get live after the end of public sale.
Fairlaunch Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0xc1eac39019B79bDfC06eb3Adb80F301e9EaF1A19?chain=BSC

Read Whitepaper:https://docs.digipad.io

Get More Details About Digipad:

Website: https://www.digipad.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/digipadofficial
Telegram Group:https://t.me/digipadglobal
Telegram Channel:https://t.me/DigipadAnnouncement
Github:https://github.com/Digipad
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/digipadofficial
Medium:https://medium.com/@digipadofficial
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnzs9zOPCv6-M12ARayj9bA
Company Name: Digipad Ecosystem
Contact person Name: Sandy Smith
Company Email:support@digipad.io
Website:https://digipad.io


CONTACT: Contact person Name: Sandy Smith Company Email: support at digipad.io Website: https://digipad.io


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at IGA Stadium. Norrie had three double-faults in his final service game. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime went on to break his serve before closing out the 72-minute match with an ace. Earlier in the day, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway posted a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Auger-Aliassime

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Alberta girls' softball team thrilled to represent Canada at Little League World Series

    For the first time in more than two decades, an all-girls team from Alberta will compete at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. — kicking off their opening game on Tuesday night. Aged 13 and under, the St. Albert Angels will represent Canada in a game against a team from the Philippines on Aug. 9. "We have to prove ourselves every single game," said Ella Stranaghan, a 13-year-old pitcher for the Angels. The U13 St. Albert team won gold at the Canada Little League Softball

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.