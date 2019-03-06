Blue Jays Podcast: Mega prospect Bo Bichette

Welcome to “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.

Scroll to continue with content

The best and worst moves from a quiet Blue Jays offseason

Bo Bichette’s uphill fight for an MLB job

What Bichette does with his off days

The surprising NFL team the Florida native supports

How keeping his unorthodox swing the same has worked for Bo

How homogeneity in front office thinking is hurting players

The effect of teams commenting of available free agents