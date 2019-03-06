Blue Jays Podcast: Mega prospect Bo Bichette
Welcome to “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.
On this episode
The best and worst moves from a quiet Blue Jays offseason
Bo Bichette’s uphill fight for an MLB job
What Bichette does with his off days
The surprising NFL team the Florida native supports
How keeping his unorthodox swing the same has worked for Bo
How homogeneity in front office thinking is hurting players
The effect of teams commenting of available free agents
The introduction of a new concluding segment
