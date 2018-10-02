Digging In with J.P. Arencibia: John Gibbons stops by to wrap up the season

Time flies when you’re having fun.

More than five months ago, the first episode ever of “Digging In with J.P. Arencibia” was released, and now we sit here, with an entire season of Toronto Blue Jays baseball and the podcast behind us.

It has been a year full of bromances, facial hair, “Nair Parties,” and meat power rankings. But unfortunately, the first season of the show has come to its conclusion.

So, with the theme of the final episode being things coming to an end, a natural theme for a final episode of anything, former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons stopped by to discuss his exit from Toronto and his memories from the city.

Arencibia also discussed some of the positive takeaways the team can pry away from this season. Although it was not pretty, the team’s wealth of catchers, Randal Grichuk’s resurgence after a slow start, and Teoscar Hernandez’s offensive capabilities bode well for 2019.

You can listen to the season finale on Itunes here or Acast here.

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: