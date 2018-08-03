Digging in with J.P. Arencibia Episode 12: Aaron Loup and trade deadline takeaways

In the 12th episode of “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia,” long-time Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup drops by to discuss his departure from the team, bass fishing and joining a rival of his childhood team.

Also on the episode: Nick and J.P. recap an underwhelming trade deadline for the Blue Jays and what to expect from the prospects they got in return. They also touch on the controversy surrounding a number of players and their old tweets.

Aaron Loup was the longest tenured Blue Jay prior to getting traded to the Phillies. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

You can listen to the whole podcast on iTunes here. If you’re not using an Apple device click here.

