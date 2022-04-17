Digga D: Noughty By Nature review – utterly compelling

Clipse legend Pusha T was asked recently who the three best “coke rappers” are. Push suggested Jay-Z, Jeezy and himself – humility’s never been the most prominent side effect of cocaine usage – but he should’ve nominated 21-year-old UK drill star Rhys “Digga D” Herbert. Just like drill, Digga has long been demonised by the authorities, but his thrillingly truculent, articulate flow has delivered a string of hits, despite being in and out of custody thanks to the Metropolitan police’s tender ministrations. Although it doesn’t quite touch the consistency of 2021’s Made in the Pyrex, this third mixtape’s moody volatility is utterly compelling.

Less parochial than before, there are several nods to US rap, with features from Moneybagg Yo and B Lovee alongside hefty 50 Cent and G-Unit samples. Sadly, the sexism is as putrid as ever, slightly offset by moments of savage introspection – Hold It Down wonders wistfully about fidelity, and Addicted is a breathtaking drug ballad. He’s at his best seasoning various beefs – or describing other, less legal, types of cookery – and tracks such as What You Reckon prove that Pusha should rethink his list sooner rather than later.