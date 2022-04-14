Digga D: Noughty By Nature review – UK drill figurehead has a flow for the ages

Alexis Petridis
·5 min read

(CGM Records)
Subject to controversial police-imposed restrictions on his lyricism, the London rapper uses the censorship to his benefit – and ambitiously broadens his style


Towards the end of Digga D’s third mixtape, there’s a brief track called Statement. It features nothing more than a beat, a mournful piano figure, a weeping violin and the 21-year-old rapper’s voice, relating a blend of aggressive street-level reportage, stuff about his dealings with the police – of which more later – and suggestions that what he really wants is true love. It ends with him comparing himself to the biggest stars in the UK rap firmament, then considering his own commercial prospects. “I’m as hard as Stormzy and Dave, what a statement to make, but I say what I say and I mean it,” he offers. “But you will not agree and say I’m too in these streets and the act that I got I should clean it.” Then he adds a final, valedictory “fuck you”.

You can see why he might respond that way: Digga D isn’t, at this point, at the platinum-selling level of Stormzy and Dave, but he’s doing pretty well for himself. A string of gold and silver singles; a previous mixtape, Made In the Pyrex, that got to No 3 in the album chart; enough clout to get big-name American rappers as guests on Noughty By Nature (B-Lovee drops a thrillingly raw-throated verse on What You Reckon, while Moneybagg Yo takes time out from releasing US chart-topping albums to appear on G Lock).

Moreover, he has achieved this under extraordinary circumstances. In 2018, Digga D and the other members of drill group 1011 were subject to an unprecedented criminal behaviour order that prevents him from inciting violence, mentioning certain areas of London or making references to real-life people or incidents in his lyrics. The BBC documentary Defending Digga D showed the effects: a rapper on the phone to his lawyer, running through tracks line by line, trying to work out if saying “jump out, try and put him in a coffin” is going to put him back in jail.

That said, the attention of the Met doesn’t seem to have altered Digga D’s approach much: even Noughty By Nature’s poppiest moment and solitary love song, Hold It Down, is couched in terms involving showing undying devotion through perjury and waiting until prison sentences are completed. He’s audibly a fan of 50 Cent: What You Reckon borrows its samples from his 2005 hit Best Friend; Hold It Down is based around 21 Questions; Pump 101’s title, beat and chorus are all derived from G-Unit’s Stunt 101. And if 50 Cent’s career tells you anything, it’s that the kind of trouble that would seem career-limiting in other lines of work can often have the opposite effect. 50 Cent, after all, went from being blackballed by the music business for writing the kind of rhymes that could get a person and their associates shot, to selling 30m albums.

From the start of Noughty By Nature, you’re up to your neck in cheffings, shanks and the boring up of opps, albeit with a variety of names and locations bleeped out. Whether that will do anything to stem crime in London is a moot point, but it certainly lends interest. If you’re so inclined, this is not just music but a puzzle to be solved – albeit fairly easily, as you don’t have to look too hard on the internet to find out who and where he’s talking about. There is also a wilful blurring of the line that separates reality from telling gritty stories. “Everything you hear me rapping about is all facts, nothing’s fabricated / This shit you hear me rapping about is all cap, everything’s exaggerated,” runs the album’s intro. The lyrical viewpoint of Alter Ego alternates between Digga D the rapper and Digga D the “trap boy”, still immersed in gang life. The violence could be wearying but his undeniably brilliant flow – nimble but punchy – invests it with drama.

As you might expect given his love of 50 Cent, there’s occasionally a hint of early 00s hip-hop lushness about the album’s sound, not least on the concluding Maverick Sabre feature Let It Go, and Digga is clearly trying to expand beyond drill to encompass trap and even pop balladry. This is sometimes to the album’s detriment. Its most thrilling moments come when it sticks fast to drill’s minimal and now distinctively British blueprint, rather than looking back towards the US. Musically, the best thing here may be Stuck In the Mud, an object lesson in making a little go a long way: there’s almost nothing to its sound beyond a beat and a weird, thin brass sample that weaves unsteadily around the rhythm track to unsettling effect – drill with its tempo slowed but the penetrating bass and eerie atmosphere remaining.

It doesn’t undermine his abundant artistry to suggest that unsettling people is at the root of Digga D’s success. An authentic whiff of danger, of parent-scaring notoriety, is a rare and potentially valuable commodity in 21st-century pop and rock music. This is a world of media training, relatably matey demeanours and pains being taken to say the right thing, where a desire not to cause offence – nor provoke even the faux-outrage that fuels some sections of social media – rules supreme. Under the circumstances, why would he follow the suggestion to clean up his act? Nothing about Noughty By Nature suggests he needs to, and nothing about it suggests his current success won’t grow.

What Alexis listened to this week

Say She She – Forget Me Not
Debut from Brooklyn trio on the reliably great Colemine label, a fabulous song infused with the wonky post-disco spirit of early 80s NYC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.