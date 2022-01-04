More high impact winter weather takes aim at B.C.'s South Coast

The persistent winter weather just won't quit across British Columbia, with the first full week of January featuring multiple rounds of snow for the high and low elevations. While the initial wave will be tame in comparison to what's to come later Wednesday, snowfall warnings remained in effect for the Metro Vancouver area early Tuesday, with periods of heavy snow impacting travel times. Winds will also be blustery through the first half of the day, but will wind down as Tuesday progresses. Meanwhile, the snow and winds raise the avalanche risk for some of the mountain passes where snowfall and winter storm warnings are in place. Beyond Tuesday's snowy blast, yet another high impact winter storm is already lined up for the South Coast on Wednesday night, with substantial snow totals expected all the way to sea level and along the coast. More on the timing and impacts of this wintry and unsettled pattern, below.

TUESDAY: LOW-ELEVATION SNOW IMPACTS TRAVEL, HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW CONTINUES

The cool, unsettled trough hanging along the B.C. coast will continue to bring snow to the mountains and low elevations through Tuesday. The heavy pockets of precipitation could drop the freezing level down to sea level across eastern Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland. Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect.

Pockets of heavy flurries will occur throughout the North Shore and northeastern Metro Vancouver, producing sudden reduction in visibility in heavy and rapidly accumulating snow on the surface.

BCSnow

The timing of these flurries is difficult to predict, but the potential for impacts on commute times throughout the day is high. The whole day won't be a writeoff, however, as the trough and system will dissipate in the afternoon and evening hours.

Accumulations will range from 5-10 cm locally through the Interior sections and Metro Vancouver, with pockets of 10-15 cm for parts of the Lower Mainland.

1A1A1A1AABBCSnow (Jan 3)

Meanwhile, much heavier amounts will persist for the mountain passes. Accumulations will range from 15-75 cm through Tuesday. Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect. Travel is not recommended in the regions.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Given the fresh snowfall and gusty winds, there’s a high risk for avalanches for the coastal mountains around the Sea-to-Sky region Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: MORE HEAVY SNOW EN ROUTE WITH NEXT POTENT STORM

Another high-impact winter storm is expected for the South Coast of B.C. Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. Heavy snow is likely, possibly changing to ice before ending as rain for coastal areas. A wide range in snow totals is likely, but substantial accumulations are expected all the way to sea level along the coast.

The Lower Mainland could see more than 15 cm of snow, and significant accumulations are anticipated for the southern Interior, as well.

BCTiming

Temperatures in Vancouver will remain on the cooler side of seasonal into the weekend.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates across British Columbia.