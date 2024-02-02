'Difficult start' for Hammers debutant Phillips

Kalvin Phillips in action for West Ham United

There was plenty of focus on West Ham debutant Kalvin Phillips leading into Thursday's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth and, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, former Hammers winger Matt Jarvis reflected on a "difficult start" for the England midfielder.

Phillips, a January loan signing from Manchester City, gave possession away inside his own penalty area to allow Dominic Solanke to give Bournemouth an early lead.

"They say it's character-building, but he must be so disappointed," Jarvis told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You could see it did rattle him. I think it was his second touch that he gave away the goal, and the next two or three touches he gave the ball away.

"He hasn't played a lot recently so [he is] getting up to speed, but the first few touches you want to keep the ball, get into the game and grow into it. It takes its toll, but he battled on. He does what he does best - he tries to make things happen and he's winning the ball back for his team. But it's a difficult start for him."

West Ham also welcomed back Mohammed Kudus, who is back at the club after representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, and he earned the penalty from which James Ward-Prowse scored the equaliser.

"Kudus was the bright spark really and that's where the goal came from," added Jarvis. "He uses his body so well, he's got great pace. He's a player they have to keep fit and he's been a huge miss for them."

