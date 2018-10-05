How different would the top of your Fantasy Football draft look now?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts

If you had the chance to start your fantasy season from scratch — to draft once again — who would you take in the first round? How would a fantasy draft end up looking today?

Are you still going with Todd Gurley first overall? Does Patrick Mahomes belong anywhere close to the first round?

Since we’ve gone a quarter-way through the NFL season and about a third of the way through the fantasy regular season, Yahoo experts Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don decided to explore what the top of a fantasy draft would look like now. For point of reference, we’ve listed the top scoring players by position through four weeks, and many of you will be surprised to see some huge names missing:

Top scoring players by position through Week 4:

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Matt Ryan

3. Jared Goff

4. Kirk Cousins

5. Drew Brees

What Patrick Mahomes has done this fantasy season has been nothing short of spectacular. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Running Back

1. Alvin Kamara

2. Todd Gurley

3. Melvin Gordon

4. Ezekiel Elliott

5. Saquon Barkley

6. James Conner

7. James White

8. Carlos Hyde

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas

2. Adam Thielen

3. Mike Evans

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Cooper Kupp

6. Golden Tate

7. Calvin Ridley

8. DeAndre Hopkins

Tight End

1. Jared Cook

2. Travis Kelce

3. George Kittle

4. Zach Ertz

5. Eric Ebron

6. Kyle Rudolph

They discuss this list and more on the latest podcast episode, which also includes Week 5’s top matchups, “This Week in Fantasy History,” Judge Andy Behrens stopping by to rule on a fantasy dispute, as well as a few bargain plays and fades for Daily Fantasy.

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Dalton: @Daltondeldon