All the Differences Between Thomas Petrou and Daisy Keech's Hype House Stories

If you're bored while social distancing right now, don't worry, because the Hype House drama will keep you busy. Just a few days after Daisy Keech released her YouTube video spilling all the tea on the Hype House and explaining why she left, the manager of the House, Thomas Petrou finally responded with his own video, and he's ready to tell his side of the story.

Of course, there's a lot of he said, she said going on here. So, I broke down every instance where Thomas and Daisy disagree in order to let you decide who you think is telling the truth.

1. Did Daisy give Thomas a job after he was fired from Team Ten?

In Daisy's video, she said that after Thomas got fired from Jake Paul's Team 10 she hired him as her full time photographer and editor.

"I was just trying to help him because I wanted him to find true and genuine happiness," she said. "If I could help or contribute to that in anyway I want to do so because he was my friend and I believed in him and I thought he was a genuine friend who'd just been f*cked over."

Thomas, however, is claiming that isn't true. "I shot for Daisy from July until September for free," he said. "I took photos of her after work. So for two and a half months I took photos of her for free and then September 15th to September 31st was the first time I was paid for editing her YouTube videos, editing her Bang videos, and taking all of her photos for Instagram. I took a solid 90 to 95% of her photos for months. Keep in mind, in Los Angeles, life is very expensive here and I was being paid $250 a week for full YouTube editing, Bang video editing and shooting all of her branded content for Instagram."

Thomas also claims that he continued to work for Daisy for free throughout December, editing every one of her Vlogmas videos, while also starting up the Hype House.

“I would go to bed at 3AM because I still wanted to do what I promised Daisy I would do for her," he said. "I edited everyday for her. She never paid me in all of December for all of the work that I did.”

2. Who paid what for the actual house?

In Daisy's video, she talks about the day they signed the lease on the Hype House. According to her, she, Thomas, and Chase Hudson, another cofounder, were sitting in the car with all their cash for the $46,000 deposit. While Daisy said that she put down $18,000 of the deposit, Thomas says that cash was not hers. Instead, in his video he says that he put down "every penny" he had, which was $15,000, while Chase put down the remaining $31,000. Daisy agreed to pay $18,000, but she couldn't get the money at the time.

Thomas shows receipts in his video, saying that they moved into the house on November 15th, and Daisy reimbursed Thomas about $5,000 on November 21st and Chase about $13,000 on December 2nd.

Also, while Daisy said that Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon, two other Hype House members, put down $5,000, Thomas is saying that's not true. "I don't know how this got twisted but Alex and Kouvr didn't put any money down for moving into this house," he said.

3. What really happened at the New York Times interview?

And then, of course, there's the confusion as to what went on during the New York Times interview that caused the publication to cite Chase and Thomas as the two cofounders and the only ones who put money down for the house.

In Daisy's video, she said she was extremely intimidated by the whole situation, and she wishes she had someone there to help her.

"Being 20 years old and not having a manger there with me like Chase had, I had no idea to speak up and to say that I was a cofounder," she said. "I kind of already assumed that Thomas and Chase would have already given the other cofounders, not even just myself, but the other cofounders credit because, out of integrity that's just what you do."

She claims that Chase and Thomas "took over" the interview and that Chase's manger was "really pushing him to speak up and to make it known that he's a cofounder." Meanwhile, she says that she kept her mouth shut for most of it. "Looking back, I really wish I wouldn't have done that," she said.

Thomas, though says that everyone got a chance to speak during the interview.

"I sat at my kitchen table with Chase, Daisy, Alex, Kouvr. There were a lot of people sitting around the table the entire interview," he said. "Everyone was free to chime in whenever they liked." While he admits that a lot of the questions were directed at him, he says that some were for Daisy, Chase, and the rest of the members too.

"I thought it went really well," he continued. "I never once in that interview said it was me and Chase who were the only cofounders and Daisy was sitting next to me the entire time and never expressed an ounce of concern to me."





4. What titles do people hold in the Hype House?

There is a lot of confusion about the roles and titles people are claiming to have in the Hype House. Who are the cofounders? What is Thomas' role? Who should get credit?

According to Daisy, she is a cofounder, along with Chase, Thomas, and anyone else who put down money for initially renting the house. Of course, a lot of the drama stemmed from Daisy claiming that Thomas and Chase were telling press that they were the two cofounders.

Thomas, however, claims this isn't the case.

"My bio on Instagram and in any interview I've said I'm pretty much the manager of the Hype House and that's why it's in my bio," he said in his video. "I help coordinate a lot of the events. I'm kind of the go-to for people when they need advice, when they need business help, when we have to do something as a group, I'm one of the people who has to make those decisions."

He also said that Daisy is the only person who put "cofounder of the Hype House" in her Instagram bio. "The only excuse she ever had for it when anybody expressed concern with her about being the only one with that in her bio was 'I put down money to live here so I'm going to say cofounder,'" said Thomas.

5. Did Thomas make those rude comments to Daisy's manager?

One of the most shocking moments of Daisy's video is when Daisy claims that Thomas told her lawyer/manager, "I'm just more of a businessman, and girls like Daisy, she's just another hot Instagram model with a shelf life."

Of course, Thomas is denying saying this. "If I were to say anything poor about Daisy, why would I say it to her own attorney? Why would I say it to her own friend?" he asked. "I never said that Daisy had a shelf life...it doesn't even sound like something I would say."

6. How can Thomas afford to buy himself things?

In Daisy's video, she admits that she was confused because, while Thomas apparently claimed the Hype House made no money, he was buying an $8,000 Cartier bracelet and a $10,000 cat. "If Hype House hasn't made any money, then how do you have all of this stuff?" she asks. "It's just a little bit fishy."

Thomas, though, is claiming that the Hype House has made "some money," but everything has gone back into the House. "We use it for things when we need photoshoots, we use it for things to help the business flourish," he said.

He explained that he can afford these nice things because of his own brand deals, and he shows receipts getting paid from these brands. "I make all of my own money. I've never touched anything from the Hype House business."

7. Did Thomas tell Daisy to manipulate another member into joining?

This is a big one because everyone has been talking about how Thomas allegedly made Daisy manipulate a "big creator" into joining the House, and many think that creator was Addison Rae.

"He said, 'can't you just go act like you're her best friend, that way she wants to be a part of this? She needs to feel welcomed and like she has friends here," Daisy said in her video.

Again, Thomas is claiming that he would never do that. Instead, he said that Daisy, as well as Kouvr, can be standoffish sometimes and they take time to make friends, "which I understand. In this city it takes a long time," he said.

So, Thomas said he told both of the girls to be nice to the new member and make her feel like she's "part of this family," because it "adds something special to have the girls treat someone right."

"That's all I told them," he continued. "I said, 'Daisy, Kouvr, be nice to this person, be their friend. Make them feel like they're at home with their family.' That's what I said."

8. Did Thomas turn down press opportunities?

Another anecdote that Daisy brings up in her video is the fact that one time, when one of the other cofounders found out about another press opportunity and brought it up to Thomas, he shot it down.

"The other cofounder said, 'Thomas, I think this is a really great opportunity, I really want to do this,' and [Thomas] said, 'No, the press keep making me look bad. It makes me look like I'm forcing people to make videos,'" Daisy said. When the cofounder kept pushing, Thomas allegedly said, "well, it's not your decision because I make all of the decisions around here."

Thomas is claiming this never happened. "I asked every single member of this team, it did not happen, there was no one who brought that up." Thomas said the only press opportunity he ever shot down was from Daisy's lawyer.

9. Why didn't Daisy have access to the Hype House email?

Speaking of Daisy's lawyer, Thomas has a lot to say about him. Every time Thomas brings him up, he does air quotes around "lawyer" and he explains this is due to a lot of information he has found out about the man in question. Thomas claims that Daisy's lawyer (whoever he may be) has been arrested and has been banned from the Bar, which is the exam people have to pass in order to practice law in a state.

Thomas said in his video that the Hype House email is run by their agency because they negotiate deals for the House as a whole. Thomas then provided receipts of him explaining this to Daisy. In the texts, you see Thomas seemingly say he doesn't want someone looking through the email (we can assume this someone is Daisy's lawyer).

According to Thomas, Daisy wanted her lawyer to have access to the Hype House emails to get Daisy deals. He also claimed that the reason why he was the only one with access to the Instagram account was because "no one else felt like running it." He said that no one has ever asked him for the login information, but if they did he would give it to them "in a heartbeat."

10. Did Daisy know about the music video shoot?

One of the last straws for Daisy was when she walked into the Hype House and there was a music video being shot there.

"I go back home to the Hype House and I walk in and there's this huge music video production," she explained. "Me being on the lease, you would think he would have to get my permission or at least bring it up to me, but he didn't. He claims he put it in the group text, but you still need to go to all the people on the lease and let them know what's going on and if it's OK with them."

Thomas, meanwhile is claiming that Daisy did know, and he, once again, provided receipts. In his video, he shows the texts with Daisy where he asks Daisy if they should do the video, and Daisy responds, "I think we should charge him."

In another text, Thomas tells everyone when the video is being shot and again, Daisy asks, "Are they paying for this?"

Daisy also complains that during the shoot her room was "swarmed with people and clothing racks," but Thomas is saying that Daisy had moved out two weeks before this all went down and "that was no longer her room," and instead, it was another member's room.

Finally, Daisy brought up the necessity to ask the landlord about the video shoot, but Thomas also claims that when he met with the landlord and Daisy initially, the landlord explained that "a lot of film crews and production companies will want to use this property for filming, that was perfectly fine with him, and we could even get paid for using this house and he wouldn't have a problem with that."

11. How did Daisy's exit from the Hype House go down?

After the video shoot, Daisy says that Thomas unfollowed her from the House's social medias. "He hosted a little 'team meeting' and asked them all to unfollow me and to block me," she said.

Of course, Thomas has another version of these events. He says that he reached out to all of the members and "after a large majority vote," they decided that Daisy "should no longer be a part of the Hype House." He says that the next day, they unfollowed her from the socials.

So, there you have it. Two sides of the same story. Obviously, we still don't know all the facts and we never will. But there's enough out there to form an opinion on the matter. So, are you Team Thomas or Team Daisy?

