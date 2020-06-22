Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

Alexandria Bova
New tax brackets take effect this year, and taxpayers are likely wondering just what that means for them and their finances. However, people often confuse terms that relate to taxes, such as tax rate and tax burden. While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2018 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.

It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number entails that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%. Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.

Last updated: March 4, 2020

Nevada

  • Single filing for richest 20%

    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962

    • Total taxes paid: $46,646

    • Tax burden: 24.43%

    • Single filing for poorest 20%

      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814

      • Total taxes paid: $1,746

      • Tax burden: 12.64%

      Difference of tax burden: 11.79%

      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962

        • Total taxes paid: $36,487

        • Tax burden: 19.11%

        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814

          • Total taxes paid: $1,585

          • Tax burden: 11.47%

          Difference of tax burden: 7.64%

          Louisiana

          • Single filing for richest 20%

            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163

            • Total taxes paid: $51,499

            • Tax burden: 28.74%

            • Single filing for poorest 20%

              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663

              • Total taxes paid: $1,557

              • Tax burden: 16.11%

              Difference of tax burden: 12.63%

              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163

                • Total taxes paid: $40,537

                • Tax burden: 22.63%

                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663

                  • Total taxes paid: $1,557

                  • Tax burden: 16.11%

                  Difference of tax burden: 6.52%

                  Tennessee

                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902

                    • Total taxes paid: $47,303

                    • Tax burden: 25.72%

                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614

                      • Total taxes paid: $1,483

                      • Tax burden: 12.77%

                      Difference of tax burden: 12.95%

                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902

                        • Total taxes paid: $37,605

                        • Tax burden: 20.45%

                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614

                          • Total taxes paid: $1,483

                          • Tax burden: 12.77%

                          Difference of tax burden: 7.68%

                          Washington

                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623

                            • Total taxes paid: $61,129

                            • Tax burden: 26.39%

                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329

                              • Total taxes paid: $2,195

                              • Tax burden: 13.44%

                              Difference of tax burden: 12.95%

                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623

                                • Total taxes paid: $47,220

                                • Tax burden: 20.39%

                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329

                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,782

                                  • Tax burden: 10.91%

                                  Difference of tax burden: 9.48%

                                  South Dakota

                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089

                                    • Total taxes paid: $40,208

                                    • Tax burden: 22.58%

                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882

                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,300

                                      • Tax burden: 9.37%

                                      Difference of tax burden: 13.21%

                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089

                                        • Total taxes paid: $31,336

                                        • Tax burden: 17.60%

                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882

                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,132

                                          • Tax burden: 8.16%

                                          Difference of tax burden: 9.44%

                                          Alabama

                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420

                                            • Total taxes paid: $47,718

                                            • Tax burden: $27.84%

                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175

                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,445

                                              • Tax burden: 14.20%

                                              Difference of tax burden: 13.64%

                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420

                                                • Total taxes paid: $38,742

                                                • Tax burden: $22.60%

                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175

                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,445

                                                  • Tax burden: 14.20%

                                                  Difference of tax burden: 8.40%

                                                  Florida

                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408

                                                    • Total taxes paid: $47,781

                                                    • Tax burden: 23.84%

                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439

                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,240

                                                      • Tax burden: 9.97%

                                                      Difference of tax burden: 13.87%

                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408

                                                        • Total taxes paid: $36,829

                                                        • Tax burden: 18.38%

                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439

                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,216

                                                          • Tax burden: 9.78%

                                                          Difference of tax burden: 8.60%

                                                          Texas

                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850

                                                            • Total taxes paid: $53,603

                                                            • Tax burden: 24.72%

                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447

                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,447

                                                              • Tax burden: 10.76%

                                                              Difference of tax burden: 13.96%

                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850

                                                                • Total taxes paid: $41,319

                                                                • Tax burden: 19.05%

                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447

                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,322

                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.83%

                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 9.22%

                                                                  Wyoming

                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335

                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $41,933

                                                                    • Tax burden: 22.50%

                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256

                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,260

                                                                      • Tax burden: 8.26%

                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 14.24%

                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335

                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $32,236

                                                                        • Tax burden: 17.30%

                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256

                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $954

                                                                          • Tax burden: 6.25%

                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 11.05%

                                                                          New Mexico

                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372

                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $45,533

                                                                            • Tax burden: 26.88%

                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947

                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,212

                                                                              • Tax burden: 12.18%

                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 14.70%

                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372

                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $36,522

                                                                                • Tax burden: 21.56%

                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947

                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,212

                                                                                  • Tax burden: 12.18%

                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 9.38%

                                                                                  Mississippi

                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749

                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $40,445

                                                                                    • Tax burden: 26.31%

                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084

                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,053

                                                                                      • Tax burden: 11.60%

                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 14.71%

                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749

                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $31,863

                                                                                        • Tax burden: 20.72%

                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084

                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,053

                                                                                          • Tax burden: 11.60%

                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 9.12%

                                                                                          Arkansas

                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428

                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $47,532

                                                                                            • Tax burden: 28.91%

                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677

                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,449

                                                                                              • Tax burden: 13.57%

                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 15.34%

                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428

                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $38,504

                                                                                                • Tax burden: 23.42%

                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677

                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,449

                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 13.57%

                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 9.85%

                                                                                                  Arizona

                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420

                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $54,290

                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 27.92%

                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818

                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,548

                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 12.08%

                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 15.84%

                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420

                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $42,600

                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 21.91%

                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818

                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,470

                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 11.47%

                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 10.44%

                                                                                                          Indiana

                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949

                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $44,386

                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 25.37%

                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048

                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,230

                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.43%

                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 15.94%

                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949

                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $35,434

                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 20.25%

                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048

                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,118

                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 8.57%

                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 11.68%

                                                                                                                  North Dakota

                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959

                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $53,515

                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 25.86%

                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491

                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,433

                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 9.89%

                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 15.97%

                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959

                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $41,366

                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 19.99%

                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491

                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,179

                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 8.13%

                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 11.86%

                                                                                                                          Oklahoma

                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435

                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $48,863

                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 27.69%

                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944

                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,359

                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 11.37%

                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 16.32%

                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435

                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $39,380

                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.32%

                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944

                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,359

                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 11.37%

                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 10.95%

                                                                                                                                  Ohio

                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863

                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $48,780

                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 26.39%

                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289

                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,178

                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 9.59%

                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 16.80%

                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863

                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $38,668

                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 20.92%

                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289

                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,169

                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 9.51%

                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 11.41%

                                                                                                                                          West Virginia

                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331

                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $41,040

                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 26.94%

                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307

                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,024

                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.93%

                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.01%

                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331

                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $32,303

                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 21.21%

                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307

                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,024

                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.93%

                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 11.28%

                                                                                                                                                  Utah

                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295

                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $58,597

                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 28.68%

                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140

                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $2,117

                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 11.67%

                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 17.01%

                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295

                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $46,730

                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 22.87%

                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140

                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,229

                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 6.77%

                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 16.10%

                                                                                                                                                          Kentucky

                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704

                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $45,173

                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 26.46%

                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422

                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $981

                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.42%

                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.04%

                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704

                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $36,252

                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 21.24%

                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422

                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $981

                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.42%

                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 11.82%

                                                                                                                                                                  Pennsylvania

                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775

                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $55,054

                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 26.75%

                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409

                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,299

                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 9.68%

                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 17.07%

                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775

                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $43,297

                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 21.04%

                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409

                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,141

                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 8.51%

                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 12.53%

                                                                                                                                                                          Alaska

                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072

                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $51,034

                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 22.88%

                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864

                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,063

                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 5.63%

                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.25%

                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072

                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $38,065

                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 17.06%

                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $397

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 2.10%

                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 14.96%

                                                                                                                                                                                  New York

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $89,899

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 34.03%

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $2,104

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 16.76%

                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 17.27%

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $70,968

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 26.86%

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $2,055

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 16.37%

                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 10.49%

                                                                                                                                                                                          Rhode Island

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $63,430

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.49%

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547

                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,508

                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 12.02%

                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.47%

                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $50,574

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 23.51%

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,460

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 11.63%

                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 11.88%

                                                                                                                                                                                                  Colorado

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $68,274

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 29.83%

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $2,004

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 12.31%

                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 17.52%

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $54,106

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 23.64%

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274

                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,409

                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 8.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 14.98%

                                                                                                                                                                                                          Illinois

                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305

                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $69,291

                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 30.35%

                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529

                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,713

                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 12.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.69%

                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305

                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $55,143

                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 24.15%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,514

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 11.19%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 12.96%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Missouri

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811

                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $51,467

                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 28.15%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,322

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 10.41%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 17.74%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $41,463

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 22.68%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,272

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 10.02%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 12.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Kansas

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $55,490

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 28.90%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925

                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,523

                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 10.93%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 17.97%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $43,996

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.91%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,350

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.69%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 13.22%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  South Carolina

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $51,834

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 29.22%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,265

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 11.19%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 18.03%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $42,178

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 23.78%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,265

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 11.19%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 12.59%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          North Carolina

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $53,110

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 28.11%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,163

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.54%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 18.57%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $42,514

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.50%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,163

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.54%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 12.96%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Michigan

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $50,186

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 26.58%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,007

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 7.98%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 18.60%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $39,725

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 21.04%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $947

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 7.50%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 13.54%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Vermont

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $55,656

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.38%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,548

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 10.72%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 18.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $43,220

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.82%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,249

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 8.65%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 14.17%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Nebraska

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $53,581

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 28.83%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,423

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 9.70%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 19.13%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $42,183

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 22.69%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,115

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 7.60%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 15.09%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Maine

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $51,777

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.01%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,258

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.65%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 19.36%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $41,580

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 23.30%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,127

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 8.64%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 14.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Maryland

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $82,092

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 31.39%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $2,198

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 11.99%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 19.40%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $63,781

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 24.39%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,345

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 7.34%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 17.05%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Wisconsin

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $52,940

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 28.19%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,276

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 8.67%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 19.52%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $42,226

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.49%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $925

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 6.29%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 16.20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Massachusetts

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $86,999

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 31.86%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,820

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 12.30%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 19.56%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $67,914

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 24.87%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,429

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 9.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 15.21%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Georgia

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $58,841

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.06%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20% 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,146

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.47%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 19.59%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $46,961

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 23.20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,146

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 9.47%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 13.73%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Idaho

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $48,513

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 28.15%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,090

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 8.31%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 19.84%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $39,056

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 22.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $988

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 7.53%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 15.13%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          California

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $95,002

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 35.90%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $2,405

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 16.02%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 19.88%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $73,585

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 27.81%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $2,095

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 13.95%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden:13.86%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Minnesota

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $71,468

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 32.26%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $2,004

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 12.08%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 20.18%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $56,061

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 25.31%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,330

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 8.02%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 17.29%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Iowa

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $53,929

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.63%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,339

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 9.36%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 20.27%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $43,622

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 23.96%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,121

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 7.84%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 16.12%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  New Jersey

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $92,076

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 32.64%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,905

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 11.67%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 20.97%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $69,925

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 24.79%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,434

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 8.78%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 16.01%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Connecticut

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $95,804

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 33.06%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $1,921

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 11.92%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 21.14%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $73,312

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 25.30%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,411

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 8.75%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 16.55%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Virginia

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $75,569

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 30.66%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $1,453

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 9.16%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 21.50%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $59,323

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 24.07%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $1,007

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 6.35%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 17.72%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Hawaii

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $80,888

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 34.06%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $2,110

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 12.31%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 21.75%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $63,257

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 26.63%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $1,496

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 8.72%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 17.91%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  New Hampshire

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $61,827

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 27.02%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $925

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 5.04%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 21.98%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $47,620

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 20.81%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $0

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 0%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 20.81%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Montana

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $44,467

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 25.26%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $62

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 0.49%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 24.77%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $34,957

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 19.86%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $0

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 0%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 19.86%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Delaware

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Total taxes paid: $58,001

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Tax burden: 27.17%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Total taxes paid: $329

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Tax burden: 2.16%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Difference of tax burden: 25.01%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Total taxes paid: $45,197

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Tax burden: 21.17%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Total taxes paid: $0

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Tax burden: 0%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Difference of tax burden: 21.17%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Oregon

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Single filing for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Total taxes paid: $58,126

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Tax burden: 29.24%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Single filing for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Total taxes paid: $240

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Tax burden: 1.74%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Difference of tax burden: 27.50%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Married filing jointly for richest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Total taxes paid: $45,401

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Tax burden: 22.84%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Total taxes paid: $0

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Tax burden: 0%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Difference of tax burden: 22.84%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Methodology: In order to find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2019 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “Healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually divided by average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2020.

