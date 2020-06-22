Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State
New tax brackets take effect this year, and taxpayers are likely wondering just what that means for them and their finances. However, people often confuse terms that relate to taxes, such as tax rate and tax burden. While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.
To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2018 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.
This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.
It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.
The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number entails that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%. Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.
Last updated: March 4, 2020
Nevada
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962
Total taxes paid: $46,646
Tax burden: 24.43%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814
Total taxes paid: $1,746
Tax burden: 12.64%
Difference of tax burden: 11.79%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962
Total taxes paid: $36,487
Tax burden: 19.11%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814
Total taxes paid: $1,585
Tax burden: 11.47%
Difference of tax burden: 7.64%
Louisiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163
Total taxes paid: $51,499
Tax burden: 28.74%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663
Total taxes paid: $1,557
Tax burden: 16.11%
Difference of tax burden: 12.63%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163
Total taxes paid: $40,537
Tax burden: 22.63%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663
Total taxes paid: $1,557
Tax burden: 16.11%
Difference of tax burden: 6.52%
Tennessee
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902
Total taxes paid: $47,303
Tax burden: 25.72%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614
Total taxes paid: $1,483
Tax burden: 12.77%
Difference of tax burden: 12.95%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902
Total taxes paid: $37,605
Tax burden: 20.45%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614
Total taxes paid: $1,483
Tax burden: 12.77%
Difference of tax burden: 7.68%
Washington
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623
Total taxes paid: $61,129
Tax burden: 26.39%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329
Total taxes paid: $2,195
Tax burden: 13.44%
Difference of tax burden: 12.95%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623
Total taxes paid: $47,220
Tax burden: 20.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329
Total taxes paid: $1,782
Tax burden: 10.91%
Difference of tax burden: 9.48%
South Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089
Total taxes paid: $40,208
Tax burden: 22.58%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882
Total taxes paid: $1,300
Tax burden: 9.37%
Difference of tax burden: 13.21%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089
Total taxes paid: $31,336
Tax burden: 17.60%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882
Total taxes paid: $1,132
Tax burden: 8.16%
Difference of tax burden: 9.44%
Alabama
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420
Total taxes paid: $47,718
Tax burden: $27.84%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175
Total taxes paid: $1,445
Tax burden: 14.20%
Difference of tax burden: 13.64%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420
Total taxes paid: $38,742
Tax burden: $22.60%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175
Total taxes paid: $1,445
Tax burden: 14.20%
Difference of tax burden: 8.40%
Florida
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408
Total taxes paid: $47,781
Tax burden: 23.84%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439
Total taxes paid: $1,240
Tax burden: 9.97%
Difference of tax burden: 13.87%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408
Total taxes paid: $36,829
Tax burden: 18.38%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439
Total taxes paid: $1,216
Tax burden: 9.78%
Difference of tax burden: 8.60%
Texas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850
Total taxes paid: $53,603
Tax burden: 24.72%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447
Total taxes paid: $1,447
Tax burden: 10.76%
Difference of tax burden: 13.96%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850
Total taxes paid: $41,319
Tax burden: 19.05%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447
Total taxes paid: $1,322
Tax burden: 9.83%
Difference of tax burden: 9.22%
Wyoming
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335
Total taxes paid: $41,933
Tax burden: 22.50%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256
Total taxes paid: $1,260
Tax burden: 8.26%
Difference of tax burden: 14.24%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335
Total taxes paid: $32,236
Tax burden: 17.30%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256
Total taxes paid: $954
Tax burden: 6.25%
Difference of tax burden: 11.05%
New Mexico
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372
Total taxes paid: $45,533
Tax burden: 26.88%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947
Total taxes paid: $1,212
Tax burden: 12.18%
Difference of tax burden: 14.70%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372
Total taxes paid: $36,522
Tax burden: 21.56%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947
Total taxes paid: $1,212
Tax burden: 12.18%
Difference of tax burden: 9.38%
Mississippi
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749
Total taxes paid: $40,445
Tax burden: 26.31%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084
Total taxes paid: $1,053
Tax burden: 11.60%
Difference of tax burden: 14.71%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749
Total taxes paid: $31,863
Tax burden: 20.72%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084
Total taxes paid: $1,053
Tax burden: 11.60%
Difference of tax burden: 9.12%
Arkansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428
Total taxes paid: $47,532
Tax burden: 28.91%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677
Total taxes paid: $1,449
Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 15.34%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428
Total taxes paid: $38,504
Tax burden: 23.42%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677
Total taxes paid: $1,449
Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 9.85%
Arizona
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420
Total taxes paid: $54,290
Tax burden: 27.92%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818
Total taxes paid: $1,548
Tax burden: 12.08%
Difference of tax burden: 15.84%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420
Total taxes paid: $42,600
Tax burden: 21.91%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818
Total taxes paid: $1,470
Tax burden: 11.47%
Difference of tax burden: 10.44%
Indiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949
Total taxes paid: $44,386
Tax burden: 25.37%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048
Total taxes paid: $1,230
Tax burden: 9.43%
Difference of tax burden: 15.94%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949
Total taxes paid: $35,434
Tax burden: 20.25%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048
Total taxes paid: $1,118
Tax burden: 8.57%
Difference of tax burden: 11.68%
North Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959
Total taxes paid: $53,515
Tax burden: 25.86%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491
Total taxes paid: $1,433
Tax burden: 9.89%
Difference of tax burden: 15.97%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959
Total taxes paid: $41,366
Tax burden: 19.99%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491
Total taxes paid: $1,179
Tax burden: 8.13%
Difference of tax burden: 11.86%
Oklahoma
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435
Total taxes paid: $48,863
Tax burden: 27.69%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944
Total taxes paid: $1,359
Tax burden: 11.37%
Difference of tax burden: 16.32%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435
Total taxes paid: $39,380
Tax burden: 22.32%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944
Total taxes paid: $1,359
Tax burden: 11.37%
Difference of tax burden: 10.95%
Ohio
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863
Total taxes paid: $48,780
Tax burden: 26.39%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289
Total taxes paid: $1,178
Tax burden: 9.59%
Difference of tax burden: 16.80%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863
Total taxes paid: $38,668
Tax burden: 20.92%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289
Total taxes paid: $1,169
Tax burden: 9.51%
Difference of tax burden: 11.41%
West Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331
Total taxes paid: $41,040
Tax burden: 26.94%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307
Total taxes paid: $1,024
Tax burden: 9.93%
Difference of tax burden: 17.01%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331
Total taxes paid: $32,303
Tax burden: 21.21%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307
Total taxes paid: $1,024
Tax burden: 9.93%
Difference of tax burden: 11.28%
Utah
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295
Total taxes paid: $58,597
Tax burden: 28.68%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140
Total taxes paid: $2,117
Tax burden: 11.67%
Difference of tax burden: 17.01%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295
Total taxes paid: $46,730
Tax burden: 22.87%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140
Total taxes paid: $1,229
Tax burden: 6.77%
Difference of tax burden: 16.10%
Kentucky
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704
Total taxes paid: $45,173
Tax burden: 26.46%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422
Total taxes paid: $981
Tax burden: 9.42%
Difference of tax burden: 17.04%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704
Total taxes paid: $36,252
Tax burden: 21.24%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422
Total taxes paid: $981
Tax burden: 9.42%
Difference of tax burden: 11.82%
Pennsylvania
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775
Total taxes paid: $55,054
Tax burden: 26.75%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409
Total taxes paid: $1,299
Tax burden: 9.68%
Difference of tax burden: 17.07%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775
Total taxes paid: $43,297
Tax burden: 21.04%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409
Total taxes paid: $1,141
Tax burden: 8.51%
Difference of tax burden: 12.53%
Alaska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072
Total taxes paid: $51,034
Tax burden: 22.88%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864
Total taxes paid: $1,063
Tax burden: 5.63%
Difference of tax burden: 17.25%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072
Total taxes paid: $38,065
Tax burden: 17.06%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864
Total taxes paid: $397
Tax burden: 2.10%
Difference of tax burden: 14.96%
New York
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181
Total taxes paid: $89,899
Tax burden: 34.03%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552
Total taxes paid: $2,104
Tax burden: 16.76%
Difference of tax burden: 17.27%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181
Total taxes paid: $70,968
Tax burden: 26.86%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552
Total taxes paid: $2,055
Tax burden: 16.37%
Difference of tax burden: 10.49%
Rhode Island
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077
Total taxes paid: $63,430
Tax burden: 29.49%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547
Total taxes paid: $1,508
Tax burden: 12.02%
Difference of tax burden: 17.47%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077
Total taxes paid: $50,574
Tax burden: 23.51%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547
Total taxes paid: $1,460
Tax burden: 11.63%
Difference of tax burden: 11.88%
Colorado
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845
Total taxes paid: $68,274
Tax burden: 29.83%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274
Total taxes paid: $2,004
Tax burden: 12.31%
Difference of tax burden: 17.52%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845
Total taxes paid: $54,106
Tax burden: 23.64%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274
Total taxes paid: $1,409
Tax burden: 8.66%
Difference of tax burden: 14.98%
Illinois
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305
Total taxes paid: $69,291
Tax burden: 30.35%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529
Total taxes paid: $1,713
Tax burden: 12.66%
Difference of tax burden: 17.69%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305
Total taxes paid: $55,143
Tax burden: 24.15%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529
Total taxes paid: $1,514
Tax burden: 11.19%
Difference of tax burden: 12.96%
Missouri
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811
Total taxes paid: $51,467
Tax burden: 28.15%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699
Total taxes paid: $1,322
Tax burden: 10.41%
Difference of tax burden: 17.74%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811
Total taxes paid: $41,463
Tax burden: 22.68%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699
Total taxes paid: $1,272
Tax burden: 10.02%
Difference of tax burden: 12.66%
Kansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008
Total taxes paid: $55,490
Tax burden: 28.90%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925
Total taxes paid: $1,523
Tax burden: 10.93%
Difference of tax burden: 17.97%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008
Total taxes paid: $43,996
Tax burden: 22.91%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925
Total taxes paid: $1,350
Tax burden: 9.69%
Difference of tax burden: 13.22%
South Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382
Total taxes paid: $51,834
Tax burden: 29.22%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305
Total taxes paid: $1,265
Tax burden: 11.19%
Difference of tax burden: 18.03%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382
Total taxes paid: $42,178
Tax burden: 23.78%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305
Total taxes paid: $1,265
Tax burden: 11.19%
Difference of tax burden: 12.59%
North Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918
Total taxes paid: $53,110
Tax burden: 28.11%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189
Total taxes paid: $1,163
Tax burden: 9.54%
Difference of tax burden: 18.57%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918
Total taxes paid: $42,514
Tax burden: 22.50%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189
Total taxes paid: $1,163
Tax burden: 9.54%
Difference of tax burden: 12.96%
Michigan
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792
Total taxes paid: $50,186
Tax burden: 26.58%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616
Total taxes paid: $1,007
Tax burden: 7.98%
Difference of tax burden: 18.60%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792
Total taxes paid: $39,725
Tax burden: 21.04%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616
Total taxes paid: $947
Tax burden: 7.50%
Difference of tax burden: 13.54%
Vermont
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420
Total taxes paid: $55,656
Tax burden: 29.38%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437
Total taxes paid: $1,548
Tax burden: 10.72%
Difference of tax burden: 18.66%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420
Total taxes paid: $43,220
Tax burden: 22.82%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437
Total taxes paid: $1,249
Tax burden: 8.65%
Difference of tax burden: 14.17%
Nebraska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877
Total taxes paid: $53,581
Tax burden: 28.83%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674
Total taxes paid: $1,423
Tax burden: 9.70%
Difference of tax burden: 19.13%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877
Total taxes paid: $42,183
Tax burden: 22.69%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674
Total taxes paid: $1,115
Tax burden: 7.60%
Difference of tax burden: 15.09%
Maine
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477
Total taxes paid: $51,777
Tax burden: 29.01%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034
Total taxes paid: $1,258
Tax burden: 9.65%
Difference of tax burden: 19.36%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477
Total taxes paid: $41,580
Tax burden: 23.30%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034
Total taxes paid: $1,127
Tax burden: 8.64%
Difference of tax burden: 14.66%
Maryland
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559
Total taxes paid: $82,092
Tax burden: 31.39%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335
Total taxes paid: $2,198
Tax burden: 11.99%
Difference of tax burden: 19.40%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559
Total taxes paid: $63,781
Tax burden: 24.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335
Total taxes paid: $1,345
Tax burden: 7.34%
Difference of tax burden: 17.05%
Wisconsin
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793
Total taxes paid: $52,940
Tax burden: 28.19%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709
Total taxes paid: $1,276
Tax burden: 8.67%
Difference of tax burden: 19.52%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793
Total taxes paid: $42,226
Tax burden: 22.49%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709
Total taxes paid: $925
Tax burden: 6.29%
Difference of tax burden: 16.20%
Massachusetts
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072
Total taxes paid: $86,999
Tax burden: 31.86%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795
Total taxes paid: $1,820
Tax burden: 12.30%
Difference of tax burden: 19.56%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072
Total taxes paid: $67,914
Tax burden: 24.87%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795
Total taxes paid: $1,429
Tax burden: 9.66%
Difference of tax burden: 15.21%
Georgia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458
Total taxes paid: $58,841
Tax burden: 29.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099
Total taxes paid: $1,146
Tax burden: 9.47%
Difference of tax burden: 19.59%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458
Total taxes paid: $46,961
Tax burden: 23.20%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099
Total taxes paid: $1,146
Tax burden: 9.47%
Difference of tax burden: 13.73%
Idaho
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350
Total taxes paid: $48,513
Tax burden: 28.15%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120
Total taxes paid: $1,090
Tax burden: 8.31%
Difference of tax burden: 19.84%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350
Total taxes paid: $39,056
Tax burden: 22.66%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120
Total taxes paid: $988
Tax burden: 7.53%
Difference of tax burden: 15.13%
California
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593
Total taxes paid: $95,002
Tax burden: 35.90%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015
Total taxes paid: $2,405
Tax burden: 16.02%
Difference of tax burden: 19.88%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593
Total taxes paid: $73,585
Tax burden: 27.81%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015
Total taxes paid: $2,095
Tax burden: 13.95%
Difference of tax burden:13.86%
Minnesota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515
Total taxes paid: $71,468
Tax burden: 32.26%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587
Total taxes paid: $2,004
Tax burden: 12.08%
Difference of tax burden: 20.18%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515
Total taxes paid: $56,061
Tax burden: 25.31%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587
Total taxes paid: $1,330
Tax burden: 8.02%
Difference of tax burden: 17.29%
Iowa
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027
Total taxes paid: $53,929
Tax burden: 29.63%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299
Total taxes paid: $1,339
Tax burden: 9.36%
Difference of tax burden: 20.27%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027
Total taxes paid: $43,622
Tax burden: 23.96%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299
Total taxes paid: $1,121
Tax burden: 7.84%
Difference of tax burden: 16.12%
New Jersey
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085
Total taxes paid: $92,076
Tax burden: 32.64%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332
Total taxes paid: $1,905
Tax burden: 11.67%
Difference of tax burden: 20.97%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085
Total taxes paid: $69,925
Tax burden: 24.79%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332
Total taxes paid: $1,434
Tax burden: 8.78%
Difference of tax burden: 16.01%
Connecticut
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818
Total taxes paid: $95,804
Tax burden: 33.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120
Total taxes paid: $1,921
Tax burden: 11.92%
Difference of tax burden: 21.14%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818
Total taxes paid: $73,312
Tax burden: 25.30%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120
Total taxes paid: $1,411
Tax burden: 8.75%
Difference of tax burden: 16.55%
Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483
Total taxes paid: $75,569
Tax burden: 30.66%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860
Total taxes paid: $1,453
Tax burden: 9.16%
Difference of tax burden: 21.50%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483
Total taxes paid: $59,323
Tax burden: 24.07%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860
Total taxes paid: $1,007
Tax burden: 6.35%
Difference of tax burden: 17.72%
Hawaii
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510
Total taxes paid: $80,888
Tax burden: 34.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148
Total taxes paid: $2,110
Tax burden: 12.31%
Difference of tax burden: 21.75%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510
Total taxes paid: $63,257
Tax burden: 26.63%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148
Total taxes paid: $1,496
Tax burden: 8.72%
Difference of tax burden: 17.91%
New Hampshire
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783
Total taxes paid: $61,827
Tax burden: 27.02%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366
Total taxes paid: $925
Tax burden: 5.04%
Difference of tax burden: 21.98%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783
Total taxes paid: $47,620
Tax burden: 20.81%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366
Total taxes paid: $0
Tax burden: 0%
Difference of tax burden: 20.81%
Montana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049
Total taxes paid: $44,467
Tax burden: 25.26%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738
Total taxes paid: $62
Tax burden: 0.49%
Difference of tax burden: 24.77%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049
Total taxes paid: $34,957
Tax burden: 19.86%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738
Total taxes paid: $0
Tax burden: 0%
Difference of tax burden: 19.86%
Delaware
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499
Total taxes paid: $58,001
Tax burden: 27.17%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259
Total taxes paid: $329
Tax burden: 2.16%
Difference of tax burden: 25.01%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499
Total taxes paid: $45,197
Tax burden: 21.17%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259
Total taxes paid: $0
Tax burden: 0%
Difference of tax burden: 21.17%
Oregon
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794
Total taxes paid: $58,126
Tax burden: 29.24%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802
Total taxes paid: $240
Tax burden: 1.74%
Difference of tax burden: 27.50%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794
Total taxes paid: $45,401
Tax burden: 22.84%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802
Total taxes paid: $0
Tax burden: 0%
Difference of tax burden: 22.84%
Methodology: In order to find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2019 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “Healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually divided by average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2020.
