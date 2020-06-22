Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State

New tax brackets take effect this year, and taxpayers are likely wondering just what that means for them and their finances. However, people often confuse terms that relate to taxes, such as tax rate and tax burden. While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 2018 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn the average annual income for the richest and poorest 20% in every state. This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income.

It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data. This study is ranked from the lowest to highest difference in tax burdens for single people and not by those married and filing jointly.

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number entails that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%. Find out the difference in tax between the richest and poorest 20% in every state.

Last updated: March 4, 2020

Nevada

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962

Total taxes paid: $46,646

Tax burden: 24.43%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814

Total taxes paid: $1,746

Tax burden: 12.64%

Difference of tax burden: 11.79%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $190,962

Total taxes paid: $36,487

Tax burden: 19.11%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,814

Total taxes paid: $1,585

Tax burden: 11.47%

Difference of tax burden: 7.64%

Louisiana

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163

Total taxes paid: $51,499

Tax burden: 28.74%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663

Total taxes paid: $1,557

Tax burden: 16.11%

Difference of tax burden: 12.63%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $179,163

Total taxes paid: $40,537

Tax burden: 22.63%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,663

Total taxes paid: $1,557

Tax burden: 16.11%

Difference of tax burden: 6.52%

Tennessee

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902

Total taxes paid: $47,303

Tax burden: 25.72%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614

Total taxes paid: $1,483

Tax burden: 12.77%

Difference of tax burden: 12.95%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $183,902

Total taxes paid: $37,605

Tax burden: 20.45%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,614

Total taxes paid: $1,483

Tax burden: 12.77%

Difference of tax burden: 7.68%

Washington

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623

Total taxes paid: $61,129

Tax burden: 26.39%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329

Total taxes paid: $2,195

Tax burden: 13.44%

Difference of tax burden: 12.95%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,623

Total taxes paid: $47,220

Tax burden: 20.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,329

Total taxes paid: $1,782

Tax burden: 10.91%

Difference of tax burden: 9.48%

South Dakota

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089

Total taxes paid: $40,208

Tax burden: 22.58%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882

Total taxes paid: $1,300

Tax burden: 9.37%

Difference of tax burden: 13.21%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,089

Total taxes paid: $31,336

Tax burden: 17.60%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,882

Total taxes paid: $1,132

Tax burden: 8.16%

Difference of tax burden: 9.44%

Alabama

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420

Total taxes paid: $47,718

Tax burden: $27.84%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175

Total taxes paid: $1,445

Tax burden: 14.20%

Difference of tax burden: 13.64%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $171,420

Total taxes paid: $38,742

Tax burden: $22.60%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,175

Total taxes paid: $1,445

Tax burden: 14.20%

Difference of tax burden: 8.40%

Florida

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408

Total taxes paid: $47,781

Tax burden: 23.84%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439

Total taxes paid: $1,240

Tax burden: 9.97%

Difference of tax burden: 13.87%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $200,408

Total taxes paid: $36,829

Tax burden: 18.38%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,439

Total taxes paid: $1,216

Tax burden: 9.78%

Difference of tax burden: 8.60%

Texas

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850

Total taxes paid: $53,603

Tax burden: 24.72%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447

Total taxes paid: $1,447

Tax burden: 10.76%

Difference of tax burden: 13.96%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $216,850

Total taxes paid: $41,319

Tax burden: 19.05%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,447

Total taxes paid: $1,322

Tax burden: 9.83%

Difference of tax burden: 9.22%

Wyoming

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335

Total taxes paid: $41,933

Tax burden: 22.50%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256

Total taxes paid: $1,260

Tax burden: 8.26%

Difference of tax burden: 14.24%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $186,335

Total taxes paid: $32,236

Tax burden: 17.30%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,256

Total taxes paid: $954

Tax burden: 6.25%

Difference of tax burden: 11.05%

New Mexico

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372

Total taxes paid: $45,533

Tax burden: 26.88%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947

Total taxes paid: $1,212

Tax burden: 12.18%

Difference of tax burden: 14.70%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $169,372

Total taxes paid: $36,522

Tax burden: 21.56%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,947

Total taxes paid: $1,212

Tax burden: 12.18%

Difference of tax burden: 9.38%

Mississippi

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749

Total taxes paid: $40,445

Tax burden: 26.31%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084

Total taxes paid: $1,053

Tax burden: 11.60%

Difference of tax burden: 14.71%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $153,749

Total taxes paid: $31,863

Tax burden: 20.72%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $9,084

Total taxes paid: $1,053

Tax burden: 11.60%

Difference of tax burden: 9.12%

Arkansas

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428

Total taxes paid: $47,532

Tax burden: 28.91%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677

Total taxes paid: $1,449

Tax burden: 13.57%

Difference of tax burden: 15.34%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $164,428

Total taxes paid: $38,504

Tax burden: 23.42%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,677

Total taxes paid: $1,449

Tax burden: 13.57%

Difference of tax burden: 9.85%

Arizona

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420

Total taxes paid: $54,290

Tax burden: 27.92%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818

Total taxes paid: $1,548

Tax burden: 12.08%

Difference of tax burden: 15.84%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $194,420

Total taxes paid: $42,600

Tax burden: 21.91%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,818

Total taxes paid: $1,470

Tax burden: 11.47%

Difference of tax burden: 10.44%

Indiana

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949

Total taxes paid: $44,386

Tax burden: 25.37%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048

Total taxes paid: $1,230

Tax burden: 9.43%

Difference of tax burden: 15.94%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $174,949

Total taxes paid: $35,434

Tax burden: 20.25%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,048

Total taxes paid: $1,118

Tax burden: 8.57%

Difference of tax burden: 11.68%

North Dakota

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959

Total taxes paid: $53,515

Tax burden: 25.86%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491

Total taxes paid: $1,433

Tax burden: 9.89%

Difference of tax burden: 15.97%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $206,959

Total taxes paid: $41,366

Tax burden: 19.99%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,491

Total taxes paid: $1,179

Tax burden: 8.13%

Difference of tax burden: 11.86%

Oklahoma

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435

Total taxes paid: $48,863

Tax burden: 27.69%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944

Total taxes paid: $1,359

Tax burden: 11.37%

Difference of tax burden: 16.32%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,435

Total taxes paid: $39,380

Tax burden: 22.32%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,944

Total taxes paid: $1,359

Tax burden: 11.37%

Difference of tax burden: 10.95%

Ohio

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863

Total taxes paid: $48,780

Tax burden: 26.39%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289

Total taxes paid: $1,178

Tax burden: 9.59%

Difference of tax burden: 16.80%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,863

Total taxes paid: $38,668

Tax burden: 20.92%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,289

Total taxes paid: $1,169

Tax burden: 9.51%

Difference of tax burden: 11.41%

West Virginia

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331

Total taxes paid: $41,040

Tax burden: 26.94%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307

Total taxes paid: $1,024

Tax burden: 9.93%

Difference of tax burden: 17.01%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $152,331

Total taxes paid: $32,303

Tax burden: 21.21%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,307

Total taxes paid: $1,024

Tax burden: 9.93%

Difference of tax burden: 11.28%

Utah

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295

Total taxes paid: $58,597

Tax burden: 28.68%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140

Total taxes paid: $2,117

Tax burden: 11.67%

Difference of tax burden: 17.01%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $204,295

Total taxes paid: $46,730

Tax burden: 22.87%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,140

Total taxes paid: $1,229

Tax burden: 6.77%

Difference of tax burden: 16.10%

Kentucky

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704

Total taxes paid: $45,173

Tax burden: 26.46%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422

Total taxes paid: $981

Tax burden: 9.42%

Difference of tax burden: 17.04%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $170,704

Total taxes paid: $36,252

Tax burden: 21.24%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,422

Total taxes paid: $981

Tax burden: 9.42%

Difference of tax burden: 11.82%

Pennsylvania

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775

Total taxes paid: $55,054

Tax burden: 26.75%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409

Total taxes paid: $1,299

Tax burden: 9.68%

Difference of tax burden: 17.07%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,775

Total taxes paid: $43,297

Tax burden: 21.04%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,409

Total taxes paid: $1,141

Tax burden: 8.51%

Difference of tax burden: 12.53%

Alaska

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072

Total taxes paid: $51,034

Tax burden: 22.88%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864

Total taxes paid: $1,063

Tax burden: 5.63%

Difference of tax burden: 17.25%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $223,072

Total taxes paid: $38,065

Tax burden: 17.06%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,864

Total taxes paid: $397

Tax burden: 2.10%

Difference of tax burden: 14.96%

New York

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181

Total taxes paid: $89,899

Tax burden: 34.03%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552

Total taxes paid: $2,104

Tax burden: 16.76%

Difference of tax burden: 17.27%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,181

Total taxes paid: $70,968

Tax burden: 26.86%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,552

Total taxes paid: $2,055

Tax burden: 16.37%

Difference of tax burden: 10.49%

Rhode Island

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077

Total taxes paid: $63,430

Tax burden: 29.49%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547

Total taxes paid: $1,508

Tax burden: 12.02%

Difference of tax burden: 17.47%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $215,077

Total taxes paid: $50,574

Tax burden: 23.51%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,547

Total taxes paid: $1,460

Tax burden: 11.63%

Difference of tax burden: 11.88%

Colorado

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845

Total taxes paid: $68,274

Tax burden: 29.83%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274

Total taxes paid: $2,004

Tax burden: 12.31%

Difference of tax burden: 17.52%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,845

Total taxes paid: $54,106

Tax burden: 23.64%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,274

Total taxes paid: $1,409

Tax burden: 8.66%

Difference of tax burden: 14.98%

Illinois

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305

Total taxes paid: $69,291

Tax burden: 30.35%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529

Total taxes paid: $1,713

Tax burden: 12.66%

Difference of tax burden: 17.69%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,305

Total taxes paid: $55,143

Tax burden: 24.15%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,529

Total taxes paid: $1,514

Tax burden: 11.19%

Difference of tax burden: 12.96%

Missouri

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811

Total taxes paid: $51,467

Tax burden: 28.15%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699

Total taxes paid: $1,322

Tax burden: 10.41%

Difference of tax burden: 17.74%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,811

Total taxes paid: $41,463

Tax burden: 22.68%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,699

Total taxes paid: $1,272

Tax burden: 10.02%

Difference of tax burden: 12.66%

Kansas

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008

Total taxes paid: $55,490

Tax burden: 28.90%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925

Total taxes paid: $1,523

Tax burden: 10.93%

Difference of tax burden: 17.97%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $192,008

Total taxes paid: $43,996

Tax burden: 22.91%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,925

Total taxes paid: $1,350

Tax burden: 9.69%

Difference of tax burden: 13.22%

South Carolina

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382

Total taxes paid: $51,834

Tax burden: 29.22%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305

Total taxes paid: $1,265

Tax burden: 11.19%

Difference of tax burden: 18.03%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $177,382

Total taxes paid: $42,178

Tax burden: 23.78%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,305

Total taxes paid: $1,265

Tax burden: 11.19%

Difference of tax burden: 12.59%

North Carolina

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918

Total taxes paid: $53,110

Tax burden: 28.11%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189

Total taxes paid: $1,163

Tax burden: 9.54%

Difference of tax burden: 18.57%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,918

Total taxes paid: $42,514

Tax burden: 22.50%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,189

Total taxes paid: $1,163

Tax burden: 9.54%

Difference of tax burden: 12.96%

Michigan

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792

Total taxes paid: $50,186

Tax burden: 26.58%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616

Total taxes paid: $1,007

Tax burden: 7.98%

Difference of tax burden: 18.60%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $188,792

Total taxes paid: $39,725

Tax burden: 21.04%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,616

Total taxes paid: $947

Tax burden: 7.50%

Difference of tax burden: 13.54%

Vermont

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420

Total taxes paid: $55,656

Tax burden: 29.38%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437

Total taxes paid: $1,548

Tax burden: 10.72%

Difference of tax burden: 18.66%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $189,420

Total taxes paid: $43,220

Tax burden: 22.82%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,437

Total taxes paid: $1,249

Tax burden: 8.65%

Difference of tax burden: 14.17%

Nebraska

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877

Total taxes paid: $53,581

Tax burden: 28.83%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674

Total taxes paid: $1,423

Tax burden: 9.70%

Difference of tax burden: 19.13%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $185,877

Total taxes paid: $42,183

Tax burden: 22.69%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,674

Total taxes paid: $1,115

Tax burden: 7.60%

Difference of tax burden: 15.09%

Maine

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477

Total taxes paid: $51,777

Tax burden: 29.01%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034

Total taxes paid: $1,258

Tax burden: 9.65%

Difference of tax burden: 19.36%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $178,477

Total taxes paid: $41,580

Tax burden: 23.30%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,034

Total taxes paid: $1,127

Tax burden: 8.64%

Difference of tax burden: 14.66%

Maryland

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559

Total taxes paid: $82,092

Tax burden: 31.39%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335

Total taxes paid: $2,198

Tax burden: 11.99%

Difference of tax burden: 19.40%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,559

Total taxes paid: $63,781

Tax burden: 24.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,335

Total taxes paid: $1,345

Tax burden: 7.34%

Difference of tax burden: 17.05%

Wisconsin

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793

Total taxes paid: $52,940

Tax burden: 28.19%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709

Total taxes paid: $1,276

Tax burden: 8.67%

Difference of tax burden: 19.52%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $187,793

Total taxes paid: $42,226

Tax burden: 22.49%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,709

Total taxes paid: $925

Tax burden: 6.29%

Difference of tax burden: 16.20%

Massachusetts

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072

Total taxes paid: $86,999

Tax burden: 31.86%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795

Total taxes paid: $1,820

Tax burden: 12.30%

Difference of tax burden: 19.56%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $273,072

Total taxes paid: $67,914

Tax burden: 24.87%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,795

Total taxes paid: $1,429

Tax burden: 9.66%

Difference of tax burden: 15.21%

Georgia

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458

Total taxes paid: $58,841

Tax burden: 29.06%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099

Total taxes paid: $1,146

Tax burden: 9.47%

Difference of tax burden: 19.59%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $202,458

Total taxes paid: $46,961

Tax burden: 23.20%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,099

Total taxes paid: $1,146

Tax burden: 9.47%

Difference of tax burden: 13.73%

Idaho

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350

Total taxes paid: $48,513

Tax burden: 28.15%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120

Total taxes paid: $1,090

Tax burden: 8.31%

Difference of tax burden: 19.84%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $172,350

Total taxes paid: $39,056

Tax burden: 22.66%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,120

Total taxes paid: $988

Tax burden: 7.53%

Difference of tax burden: 15.13%

California

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593

Total taxes paid: $95,002

Tax burden: 35.90%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015

Total taxes paid: $2,405

Tax burden: 16.02%

Difference of tax burden: 19.88%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $264,593

Total taxes paid: $73,585

Tax burden: 27.81%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,015

Total taxes paid: $2,095

Tax burden: 13.95%

Difference of tax burden:13.86%

Minnesota

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515

Total taxes paid: $71,468

Tax burden: 32.26%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587

Total taxes paid: $2,004

Tax burden: 12.08%

Difference of tax burden: 20.18%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $221,515

Total taxes paid: $56,061

Tax burden: 25.31%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,587

Total taxes paid: $1,330

Tax burden: 8.02%

Difference of tax burden: 17.29%

Iowa

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027

Total taxes paid: $53,929

Tax burden: 29.63%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299

Total taxes paid: $1,339

Tax burden: 9.36%

Difference of tax burden: 20.27%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $182,027

Total taxes paid: $43,622

Tax burden: 23.96%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,299

Total taxes paid: $1,121

Tax burden: 7.84%

Difference of tax burden: 16.12%

New Jersey

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085

Total taxes paid: $92,076

Tax burden: 32.64%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332

Total taxes paid: $1,905

Tax burden: 11.67%

Difference of tax burden: 20.97%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $282,085

Total taxes paid: $69,925

Tax burden: 24.79%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,332

Total taxes paid: $1,434

Tax burden: 8.78%

Difference of tax burden: 16.01%

Connecticut

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818

Total taxes paid: $95,804

Tax burden: 33.06%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120

Total taxes paid: $1,921

Tax burden: 11.92%

Difference of tax burden: 21.14%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $289,818

Total taxes paid: $73,312

Tax burden: 25.30%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,120

Total taxes paid: $1,411

Tax burden: 8.75%

Difference of tax burden: 16.55%

Virginia

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483

Total taxes paid: $75,569

Tax burden: 30.66%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860

Total taxes paid: $1,453

Tax burden: 9.16%

Difference of tax burden: 21.50%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $246,483

Total taxes paid: $59,323

Tax burden: 24.07%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,860

Total taxes paid: $1,007

Tax burden: 6.35%

Difference of tax burden: 17.72%

Hawaii

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510

Total taxes paid: $80,888

Tax burden: 34.06%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148

Total taxes paid: $2,110

Tax burden: 12.31%

Difference of tax burden: 21.75%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $237,510

Total taxes paid: $63,257

Tax burden: 26.63%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,148

Total taxes paid: $1,496

Tax burden: 8.72%

Difference of tax burden: 17.91%

New Hampshire

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783

Total taxes paid: $61,827

Tax burden: 27.02%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366

Total taxes paid: $925

Tax burden: 5.04%

Difference of tax burden: 21.98%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,783

Total taxes paid: $47,620

Tax burden: 20.81%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,366

Total taxes paid: $0

Tax burden: 0%

Difference of tax burden: 20.81%

Montana

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049

Total taxes paid: $44,467

Tax burden: 25.26%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738

Total taxes paid: $62

Tax burden: 0.49%

Difference of tax burden: 24.77%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $176,049

Total taxes paid: $34,957

Tax burden: 19.86%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $12,738

Total taxes paid: $0

Tax burden: 0%

Difference of tax burden: 19.86%

Delaware

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499

Total taxes paid: $58,001

Tax burden: 27.17%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259

Total taxes paid: $329

Tax burden: 2.16%

Difference of tax burden: 25.01%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,499

Total taxes paid: $45,197

Tax burden: 21.17%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,259

Total taxes paid: $0

Tax burden: 0%

Difference of tax burden: 21.17%

Oregon

Single filing for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794

Total taxes paid: $58,126

Tax burden: 29.24%

Single filing for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802

Total taxes paid: $240

Tax burden: 1.74%

Difference of tax burden: 27.50%

Married filing jointly for richest 20%

Average annual income of richest 20%: $198,794

Total taxes paid: $45,401

Tax burden: 22.84%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20%

Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,802

Total taxes paid: $0

Tax burden: 0%

Difference of tax burden: 22.84%

Methodology: In order to find the difference in tax burden between the richest and the poorest 20% in every state, GOBankingRates used the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to first find the average annual income of the richest and poorest 20% in every state. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2019 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income of both the richest and the poorest 20% in every state. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates then, using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by income quintile, found the annual expenditure for both the richest and the poorest 20% income quintile (minus “shelter” and “Healthcare”) and found the annual expenditure for both in each state using the Missouri Economic Research Center’s Cost of Living Data series. The annual expenditure of each state was then multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax (state rate plus average local rate) to give total dollars spent on sales tax for each state. To figure out the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined total spent on federal and state income tax plus total spent on sales tax annually divided by average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home values of both the richest and poorest 20% in every state. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income, no tax would be taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Is the Difference in Tax Burden Between the Rich and Poor in Every State