The Difference Between Stress And Burnout (And How To Tell Which You Have)

You’ve been feeling exhausted, depleted and disengaged from work for a while now. Is it job stress? Or is it burnout?

The terms “stress” and “burnout” are sometimes used interchangeably. They exist on the same spectrum, but there are some key differences.

For one, stress that’s temporary or tied to a particular event is a normal part of life that we all experience from time to time.

“We feel stress when our mental, physical or emotional reserves are pushed past our comfort level,” Ryan Howes, a clinical psychologist in Pasadena, California, told HuffPost. “It’s important to note that stress can be negative, like trying to please a demanding boss or pushing to meet a deadline, or positive, like working out or throwing a party. Each of these push us out of the comfort zone, but the effort seems temporary and may actually help us grow and achieve a desired goal.”

Burnout, however, is a response to extended, excessive stress that leaves you mentally and physically drained, cynical, detached and less effective as a result. Left unresolved, burnout can give way to mental health conditions like clinical depression.

“Suppose we continually experience stress for a prolonged period of time, without being able to change it,” said Lee Chambers, an environmental psychologist and wellbeing consultant. “In that case, we can begin to feel empty, lacking motive, pessimistic and generally careless about life. This is burnout.”

When you’re dealing with burnout, you may feel hopeless about your situation. You have trouble seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The overarching feeling is scarcity of energy, motivation and purpose, and feeling like it won’t change,” Chambers said.

Another way to look at it? “Stress can be characterised by over-engagement — or doing too much — whereas burnout often leads to disengagement — or not doing enough — and feeling emotionally blunted,” said Zainab Delawalla, a clinical psychologist in...

Continue reading on HuffPost