The Difference Between Stress And Burnout (And How To Tell Which You Have)

You’ve been feeling exhausted, depleted and disengaged from work for a while now. Is it job stress? Or is it burnout?

The terms “stress” and “burnout” are sometimes used interchangeably. They exist on the same spectrum, but there are some key differences.

For one, stress that’s temporary or tied to a particular event is a normal part of life that we all experience from time to time.

“We feel stress when our mental, physical or emotional reserves are pushed past our comfort level,” Ryan Howes, a clinical psychologist in Pasadena, California, told HuffPost. “It’s important to note that stress can be negative, like trying to please a demanding boss or pushing to meet a deadline, or positive, like working out or throwing a party. Each of these push us out of the comfort zone, but the effort seems temporary and may actually help us grow and achieve a desired goal.”

Burnout, however, is a response to extended, excessive stress that leaves you mentally and physically drained, cynical, detached and less effective as a result. Left unresolved, burnout can give way to mental health conditions like clinical depression.

“Suppose we continually experience stress for a prolonged period of time, without being able to change it,” said Lee Chambers, an environmental psychologist and well-being consultant in the U.K. “In that case, we can begin to feel empty, lacking motive, pessimistic and generally careless about life. This is burnout.”

When you’re dealing with burnout, you may feel hopeless about your situation. You have trouble seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The overarching feeling is scarcity of energy, motivation and purpose, and feeling like it won’t change,” Chambers said.

Another way to look at it? “Stress can be characterized by over-engagement — or doing too much — whereas burnout often leads to disengagement — or not doing enough — and feeling emotionally blunted,” said Zainab Delawalla, a clinical psychologist in Atlanta.

In 2019, the World Health Organization classified job burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” (not a medical condition) in its International Classification of Diseases. Generally, the term burnout is used in the context of work, but it doesn’t just happen to people who are overworked. It can also occur when you’re being under-challenged professionally or because of unfair treatment in the workplace.

Burnout can also apply to other areas of life, such as parenting or caretaking — and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever the source of continued stress may be, you’ll start to feel like you’re running on fumes, making it more difficult to handle basic responsibilities and enjoy the once-pleasurable aspects of your life.

Signs You May Be Experiencing Burnout

Some symptoms of burnout are similar to those that pop up during times of stress. With stress, however, the symptoms generally subside when the event (like a big presentation at work, for example) has passed. If the symptoms are more severe and persist over a longer period of time, they could be indicative of burnout.

“This is because the difference between stress and burnout is a matter of degree,” psychologist and author Sherrie Bourg Carter wrote in a blog post for Psychology Today. “So the best way to prevent burnout is to identify the symptoms as close as possible to the less severe end of these continuums, because the less severe the symptoms, the easier they are to relieve.”

