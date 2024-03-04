Lucas Digne of Aston Villa scores their winning goal

Former Rangers and Brentford manager Mark Warburton discussed Aston Villa's 3-2 win over Luton on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily:

"Magnificent, what a spectacle for the Premier League and truly a game of two halves.

"The quality displayed by Villa, had they been 4-0 up at half-time then it wouldn't have been an unfair scoreline.

"But a magnificent reaction from Luton, tactically tweaking some things, personnel, and you saw players stepping up. Edwards clearly asked them for more intensity second half and they responded so well.

"The crowd got behind them and at 2-2 they could have easily gone on to win the game.

"But the Premier League being the Premier League, that final basic - not closing down a cross - great quality from [Moussa] Diaby, great finish from [Lucas] Digne and there's the three points.

"That's the difference between Champions League and Premier League."

Ollie Watkins scored two against the Hatters and was a threat all afternoon and Warburton believes he has earned a place in the England squad.

"What a fantastic option for Gareth Southgate to look at," he added. "You have someone with confidence, pace, great technique, and a constant thorn in the side of defenders."

