Make a Difference awards: Nominations open in Guernsey and Jersey

Miguel and Helena Paiva, from Jersey, won a Make A Difference Award last year for being great neighbours

Nominations are open to find the people going the extra mile to help others in the Channel Islands.

The local BBC radio Make A Difference Awards celebrate the heart-warming stories of everyday acts of kindness from neighbours, volunteers or carers who make a difference where they live.

Organisers will select a winner from the Bailiwick of Jersey and one from the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Nominations close on Sunday 5 March at 23:00 GMT.

This year people can nominate in any of the eight categories, including a new one - bravery.

Volunteer - Awarded to an individual who makes a notable difference to the community by giving their time voluntarily to help out a good cause

Community Groups - Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community

Fundraiser - Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause

Carer - Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis

Great Neighbour - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness

Bravery - Awarded to an individual who has shown outstanding courage, defiance and duty in the face of perceived danger, fear or difficulty.

The Green Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live a better place for nature and the environment

The Together Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who encourage diversity within their community. They do this by creating real change and breaking down barriers, bringing people from different walks of life together for a common cause

The winners will be announced on the breakfast show on BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey in September.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.