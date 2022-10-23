Dietrich Mateschitz, marketing genius behind the energy drink Red Bull and Formula 1 team owner – obituary

Dietrich Mateschitz - Avalon

Dietrich Mateschitz, who has died aged 78, was the Austrian billionaire creator of energy drink Red Bull and a major figure in motor sport as the owner of the Red Bull Formula 1 race team.

Mateschitz’s fortune was estimated by Forbes at $20 billion, making him the richest Austrian and the 71st richest person in the world – while Red Bull claimed sales last year of almost 10 billion cans in 172 countries.

The idea for the drink came to him on a business trip to Thailand in 1982. Then a marketing manager for a German toothpaste manufacturer, Mateschitz tried a sweet and highly caffeinated local drink called Krating Daeng, popular with long-distance lorry drivers. It cured his jet lag.

Two years later he quit his job and teamed up with the Thai drinks magnate behind the beverage Chaleo Yoovidhya. Each invested $500,000 for a 49 per cent stake, with the remaining 2 per cent going to Yoovidha’s son, Charlerm. The Thai family thus retained a majority stake which they hold to this day, but on condition that Mateschitz would have management control.

Mateschitz worked to perfect the formula for three years – adding fizz, the logo of two red bulls charging each other, and the slogan: “Red Bull gives you wings” – before unveiling the product in Austria in 1987, undeterred by market research that said the taste would never catch on.

with David Coulthard - Avalon

“When we first started, we were told there is no existing market for Red Bull,” Mateschitz told a magazine in 2005. “But Red Bull will create it. And this is what finally became true.”

He eschewed traditional advertising, preferring guerrilla style techniques and word of mouth. Student marketers known as “Red Bull wings girls” were deployed to après-ski bars and campuses and although never positioned as a mixer, Red Bull and vodka became a stimulative cocktail of choice for 1990s youth.

In France, Hungary and Denmark, the drink was banned for its high caffeine and taurine content – cementing its underground appeal. It launched in the UK in 1994 and in the US in 1997.

Story continues

Dietrich Mateschitz in the cockpit: he was passionate about aviation - Zuma

Sponsorships of motor racing, soccer, extreme sports and music events were central to the marketing strategy. “We don’t bring the product to the people, we bring people to the product,” Mateschitz once explained. “We make it available and those who love our style come to us.”

Dietrich Mateschitz was born in the Austrian province of Styria on May 20, 1944. Both his parents were school teachers. Educated locally, he graduated from Vienna University of Economics and Business with a marketing degree in 1972. He first worked for Unilever before moving to Blendax, a German cosmetics company later bought by Procter & Gamble.

Once the drink business was launched, eye-catching promotions rapidly followed. The first was Red Bull Dolomitenmann, an extreme-sports relay race in which athletes ran, cycled, kayaked and paraglided. Mateschitz also started booking the skydiver Felix Baumgartner to make demonstration skydives at events.

In 1999 Baumgartner base-jumped from the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro and in 2003 he flew across the Channel with a carbon wing strapped to his back. In 2011 Mateschitz sent him into space in a capsule suspended beneath a helium-filled balloon to jump from a height of 127,851ft. On the skydive to earth he broke the sound barrier as the live stream was watched by 9.5 million people.

Mateschitz acquired an extensive sports portfolio under the Red Bull banner. In 2004 he bought Jaguar Formula One from Ford and renamed it as Red Bull Racing (RBR) – later adding a second team, now called Scuderia AlphaTauri.

RBR won the Constructors Championship four years in a row, from 2010 to 2013, with Sebastian Vettel winning the drivers’ championship in the same years. RBR’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen was Formula One World Champion for 2021 and 2022.

Red Bull also owns football teams in Austria, Germany, Brazil and the United States. When SV Austria Salzburg became Red Bull Salzburg in 2005, Malteschitz infuriated fans by changing the strip and claiming, “This is a new club, there is no history.” The fifth-tier club SSV Markranstädt, acquired in 2009 (and cunningly rebranded as RasenBallsport Leipzig or RB Leipzig because German regulations preventing it from being called Red Bull) advanced to the Bundesliga in 2016.

Mateschitz could be a ruthless operator. When he learnt in 2016 that staff at his Austrian television station Servus TV were planning to form a works council, he announced that the station was “economically unsustainable” and would close. Staff plans were quickly abandoned; the station lived on, with a reputation for broadcasting provocative right-wing views.

Besides conventional sports, he sponsored Red Bull Soapbox and Red Bull Flugtag, in which competitors drive and fly home-made machines, as well as aerobatic races in England. Passionate about aviation, he built the Hangar-7 museum at Salzburg airport for his fleet of vintage aircraft which included his personal jet, a DC-6 that once belonged to Marshal Tito of Yugoslavia, and another once owned by Zambia’s President Kenneth Kaunda.

Red Bull sponsors hundreds of individual sportsmen and women, among them the cricketer Ben Stokes and the former Gurkha and record-breaking Himalayan climber Nims Purja. Mateschitz also founded a record label, a publishing house and had property interests around the world. In 2004 he set up the Wings For Life Foundation, which has raised millions for spinal cord research.

Despite his genius for marketing, Mateschitz rarely spoke to the media. He broke his rule in 2017 to celebrate Red Bull’s 30th birthday with an interview in the Austrian Kleine Zeitung — in which he held forth against political correctness and lambasted both the German and the Austrian government for their policies during the 2015 refugee crisis. “None of the people that shout “refugees welcome” or “we can do it” [a phrase attributed to Angela Merkel] were preparing their own guest rooms to accommodate refugees.”

Mateschitz is survived by his long-term partner Marion Feichtner and a son, Mark, from a previous relationship.

Dietrich Mateschitz , born May 20 1944, died October 22 2022