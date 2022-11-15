Dieting Is Not the Only Way to Be Healthy, According to Leading Psychotherapist

Dr. Danielle Ottosen, Ph.D., of Doctor BeneFIT Advises Women How to Improve Overall Health and Well-Being

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / The phrase " body positivity " is being used by more women than ever before. And with so many women struggling with weight loss and overall body image in the age of social media, it is no wonder that the movement is increasing. Yet, despite all the movement's positive aspects, 60% of women are still self-conscious about their weight and think they're too heavy according to the latest Body Image Statistics . Out of the 50,000 adults surveyed, 30% of women also reported being uncomfortable in a swimsuit, and 20% thought that they were unattractive. Researchers at Frontiers in Psychiatry recently studied body dissatisfaction in both men and women and concluded that the majority of people have a negative view of at least one part of their body.



Americans' concern with body image has also created an unhealthy addiction to dieting and weight loss. Diet addiction is not a recognized mental health condition, yet many people experience obsessive thoughts about food, weight, and body image. According to the CDC , 53% of dieters are already at a healthy weight but are still trying to lose more. So far this year, the weight loss services industry has generated $3.8 billion in revenue.

Psychotherapist and addictions specialist Dr. Danielle Ottosen, CEO of Doctor BeneFIT, says that living in a weight and beauty-centric world has convinced most women that dieting is the only way to be healthy. She cites a CDC report that states 39% of women say concerns about what they eat or weigh interfere with their happiness.

"Women are told that the number on the scale equates to beauty, happiness, and self-worth," Dr. Ottosen says. "This further validates women's perceptions that "my body is flawed and needs to be changed." A staggering 83% of women are unhappy with their bodies and use diets to achieve their ideal body shape. It is time to end the addiction to dieting and disliking one's own body because diet culture tells us to do so."



While most nutritional wellness programs and health experts focus on weight and controlling what individuals eat, Doctor BeneFIT's approach when dealing with clients is to focus on the woman's unique makeup. They help break down a client's core beliefs that contribute to the unhealthy cycle of chronic dieting and body image. By emotion regulation, women can obtain a newer appreciation for their bodies and free the mind from deep-rooted, toxic beliefs of being flawed and not good enough. Doctor BeneFIT says until those beliefs are altered, nothing will change for the long haul.

Dr. Ottosen's own personal story has a big impact on how Doctor BeneFIT inspires others. "I was just a child when I started hating my body," she states. "It was an isolating journey that led to body dysmorphia and severely disordered eating. After a decade of living in denial and secrets, I was depleted. I didn't have the physical strength to rise from bed. At this moment, I knew something had to change. Otherwise, I was going to die."

Their hope is that a new dialogue around diet culture is created. "The goal is to create a mindset that health is not just what you eat, it's what you think, say and believe about yourself," Dr. Ottosen says. "Because when things change inside of you, things change around you."



The Doctor BeneFIT mission is to help women overcome their obsession with food, the scale, and unhealthy attitudes about their bodies. Using a proprietary method called E.P.I.C., clients get to real issues of diet culture addiction and subconscious self-sabotage. Clients learn how to develop an effortless relationship with food while nourishing a new appreciation for the body they have, in order to find peace and let go of the deep-rooted, toxic beliefs of being flawed. Most importantly, clients are able to look in the mirror to appreciate the person looking back at them. Imagine being able to walk free from the voices of diet culture. For more information visit www.DoctorBeneFIT.net or visit them on Instagram and Facebook .

