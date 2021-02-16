Dietary Supplements Market by Type, Function, Mode of Application, Target Customer and Region- Global Forecast to 2026
The global dietary supplements market size is estimated to be valued at USD 136. 2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 204. 7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7. 0% during the forecast period.
New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dietary Supplements Market by Type, Function, Mode of Application, Target Customer and Region- Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025258/?utm_source=GNW
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness regarding on-the-go supplements supporting better health among consumers are some of the major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the dietary supplements market.
• By type, vitamins segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Vitamin supplements are most popular dietary supplements.This is attributed to the role of vitamins in nutritional deficiencies.
With the outbreak of a pandemic, the supplement manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in manufacturing vitamins and multivitamins owing to its immune support function which is projected to drive its growth in the dietary supplements market.
• By mode of application, tablets segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The tablet form of dietary supplements is widely consumed on account of the easy availability of various dosage patterns, easy packaging techniques, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Longer shelf life of tablets is also one of the key reasons driving the growth of tablets in the dietary supplements market.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.This is attributed to increasing health awareness among the population in Asian countries.
In addition, densely populated countries in the region with higher risk of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies are projected to contribute to the growing demand of dietary supplements. Growing E-Commerce revolution in the Asian region will also support the growth of dietary supplements market as consumers are shifting to online sales channels for purchasing dietary and nutritional supplements.
The dietary supplements market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.
Break-up of Primaries
• By Value Chain: Supply-side – 59% and Demand-side - 41%
• By Designation: CXO – 31%, Managers - 24%, and Executives - 45%
• By Region: Europe - 29%, North America - 24%, APAC- 32%, RoW- 15%
Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• Amway (US)
• Herbalife Nutrition (US)
• ADM (US)
• Pfizer (US)
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• Arkopharma Laboratories (France)
• Bayer (Germany)
• Glanbia (Ireland)
• Nature’s Sunshine Products (US)
• FANCL (Japan)
• Danisco (Denmark)
• Bionova Lifesciences (India)
• XanGo (US)
• Ekomir (Russia)
• American Health (US)
• Pure Encapsulations (US)
• UST Manufacturing (US)
• Capstone Nutrition (US)
• Anona GmBH (Germany)
• Plantafood Medical GmBH (Germany)
Research Coverage
This report segments the dietary supplements market based on type, target customer, function, mode of application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the dietary supplements market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the dietary supplements market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the dietary supplements market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025258/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001