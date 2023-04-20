Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Archer-Daniels-Midland & More
Dietary Supplements Market
Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use , By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 380.12 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The dietary supplements market is expected to experience growth due to several factors, including the growing number of sports complexes and gyms, increased customer focus on a balanced diet, rising obesity rates, and greater consumer awareness of health issues.
Additionally, using clean, safe, and organic ingredients in dietary supplement production is becoming more widespread, which is expected to drive demand for these products. As consumers become more concerned about the quality and safety of their products, the trend towards clean labeling and organic ingredients is likely to continue, supporting the growth of the dietary supplements market.
And increased consumer awareness regarding personalized or customized nutritional supplements has spurred interest in the dietary supplement market worldwide, resulting in growth. Furthermore, the nutraceuticals and supplement industry's research and development investments and technological advancements are anticipated to drive market growth.
In recent years, there has been a shift in the global healthcare industry from curative practices to preventive management, with an increasing emphasis on care management and paying for value. Healthcare costs are high in many regions worldwide, leading consumers to turn to health supplements as a cost-effective preventative measure.
Consumers also adopt a personalized healthcare approach, seeking preventive products and services for simpler metabolic disorders. All-natural and vegan supplements are gaining popularity, and there is a growing interest in supplements that promote gut health, leading to significant growth in the probiotics market. Dietary supplement producers are expanding their product offerings by exploring new applications, formulations, and therapeutic benefits to capitalize on these trends. This approach is expected to boost sales and increase the market growth.
Dietary Supplements Market Report Highlights
Vitamin segment dominated the market and has the largest revenue share. It will likely continue its dominance over the projected period due to the increasing demand for energy and weight management for working professionals and sports athletes.
Tablet segment dominated the market because it's convenient to use an oral dose as a tablet. Also, it's portable, easy to swallow, and can be formulated with various ingredients.
Energy and weight management segment are projected to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period because of the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and high-stress level.
Offline store segment includes various stores with links between the manufacturers and customers, which are the major factors that propel the segment growth.
Adult segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the growing number of diseases among adults and the rising changes in lifestyle and sedentary work styles.
North America dominated the market and has the largest revenue share. It will grow steadily over the projected period due to the growing use of high nutritional value and low-calorie products.
The global key market players include Abbott, Glanbia, Plc, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma, NOW Foods, Herbalife International of America, Inc., XanGo, LLC, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., PharmaNutrics Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Nutraceutics Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG.
The publisher has segmented the Dietary Supplements market report based on type, form, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:
Dietary Supplements, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Vitamins
Minerals
Amino Acids
Botanicals
Probiotics
Enzymes
Others
Dietary Supplements, Form Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Tablets
Capsules
Gummies
Powder
Soft Gels
Liquids
Others
Dietary Supplements, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Energy & Weight Management
Bone & Joint Health
Immunity
General Health
Cardia Health
Others
Dietary Supplements, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Online Platforms
Offline Stores
Dietary Supplements, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Adults
Children
Infants
Pregnant Women
Geriatric
Dietary Supplements, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
118
Forecast Period
2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$178.82 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
$380.12 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Dietary Supplements Market Insights
5. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Type
6. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Form
7. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Application
8. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel
9. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by End-Use
10. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Abbott
Glanbia Plc
The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Amway Corp.
Arkopharma
NOW Foods
Herbalife International of America Inc.
XanGo LLC
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
PharmaNutrics Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Nutraceutics Corp.
Pfizer Inc.
Bayer AG.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqsmdt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900