Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Archer-Daniels-Midland & More

Company Logo

Dietary Supplements Market

Dietary Supplements Market

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use , By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 380.12 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The dietary supplements market is expected to experience growth due to several factors, including the growing number of sports complexes and gyms, increased customer focus on a balanced diet, rising obesity rates, and greater consumer awareness of health issues.



Additionally, using clean, safe, and organic ingredients in dietary supplement production is becoming more widespread, which is expected to drive demand for these products. As consumers become more concerned about the quality and safety of their products, the trend towards clean labeling and organic ingredients is likely to continue, supporting the growth of the dietary supplements market.



And increased consumer awareness regarding personalized or customized nutritional supplements has spurred interest in the dietary supplement market worldwide, resulting in growth. Furthermore, the nutraceuticals and supplement industry's research and development investments and technological advancements are anticipated to drive market growth.



In recent years, there has been a shift in the global healthcare industry from curative practices to preventive management, with an increasing emphasis on care management and paying for value. Healthcare costs are high in many regions worldwide, leading consumers to turn to health supplements as a cost-effective preventative measure.



Consumers also adopt a personalized healthcare approach, seeking preventive products and services for simpler metabolic disorders. All-natural and vegan supplements are gaining popularity, and there is a growing interest in supplements that promote gut health, leading to significant growth in the probiotics market. Dietary supplement producers are expanding their product offerings by exploring new applications, formulations, and therapeutic benefits to capitalize on these trends. This approach is expected to boost sales and increase the market growth.



Dietary Supplements Market Report Highlights

Story continues

Vitamin segment dominated the market and has the largest revenue share. It will likely continue its dominance over the projected period due to the increasing demand for energy and weight management for working professionals and sports athletes.

Tablet segment dominated the market because it's convenient to use an oral dose as a tablet. Also, it's portable, easy to swallow, and can be formulated with various ingredients.

Energy and weight management segment are projected to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period because of the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and high-stress level.

Offline store segment includes various stores with links between the manufacturers and customers, which are the major factors that propel the segment growth.

Adult segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the growing number of diseases among adults and the rising changes in lifestyle and sedentary work styles.

North America dominated the market and has the largest revenue share. It will grow steadily over the projected period due to the growing use of high nutritional value and low-calorie products.

The global key market players include Abbott, Glanbia, Plc, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma, NOW Foods, Herbalife International of America, Inc., XanGo, LLC, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., PharmaNutrics Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Nutraceutics Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG.

The publisher has segmented the Dietary Supplements market report based on type, form, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Dietary Supplements, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanicals

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

Dietary Supplements, Form Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Powder

Soft Gels

Liquids

Others

Dietary Supplements, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

General Health

Cardia Health

Others

Dietary Supplements, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Online Platforms

Offline Stores

Dietary Supplements, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Adults

Children

Infants

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

Dietary Supplements, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $178.82 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $380.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Dietary Supplements Market Insights



5. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Type



6. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Form



7. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Application



8. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel



9. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by End-Use



10. Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Glanbia Plc

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amway Corp.

Arkopharma

NOW Foods

Herbalife International of America Inc.

XanGo LLC

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

PharmaNutrics Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nutraceutics Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqsmdt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



