Dietary Fiber Market to reach US $10.77 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America is the largest market for dietary fiber, which is closely followed by Europe, however Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest pace during the forecast period.

The "Global Dietary Fiber Market Size 2020, By Raw Material (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Legumes, Nuts & Seeds) Product (Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers) Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global dietary fiber market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global dietary fiber market have been studied in detail.

The global dietary fiber market is projected to reach USD 10.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%. Growing health concerns, rising prevalence of health diseases and multifunctional benefits of dietary fiber are some of the factors driving the growth of the global dietary fiber market.

There is considerable epidemiological evidence that higher dietary fiber intakes provide various physiological benefits. Data from the National Institute of Health AARP Diet and Health Study, a large prospective cohort, showed that dietary fiber intake, specifically from grains are inversely associated with total mortality rates, particularly cardiovascular, infectious, and respiratory deaths in both men and women, and in men it was also found to be associated with reduced cancer deaths.

The global dietary fiber market is categorized based on raw material, product, and application. On the basis of product the market is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. The soluble dietary fibers was the largest market of the dietary fiber market in 2020 due to their water retention capacity and minimum reactivity to gastrointestinal enzymes.

North America dominated the market for dietary fiber in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to rising health awareness. Key players of the global dietary fiber market include Beneo, ADM, DuPont, Lonza, Kerry Group plc, Cargill, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, PURIS, Emsland among others.

