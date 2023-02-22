Diesel's FW23 Runway Show Took Place on a Mountain of Condoms

Diesel took sex positivity to the next level for its Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Milan Fashion Week, building a set which featured a mountain of 200,000 Durex condom boxes.

The show's invitations also arrived in the form of Durex packs, alongside the news that Diesel will be giving out an additional 300,000 condoms at its stores this April, teasing a capsule collection with the safe sex brand which is set to launch that same month. A teaser of the brand's Durex capsule also made its way into the show, arriving in the form of a jersey T-shirt which sees the iconic Diesel 'D' logo swapped for Durex's.

Exploring themes of "freedom, pleasure, experimentation and play," Glenn Martens' FW23 offered an even more experimental approach to the brand's previous collections through new bleaching, laser-cutting and distressing techniques.

"Sex positivity is something amazing. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe. For Sucsexful Living!" says Martens in a press release. "We have to remind everyone that safe sex is still important, we cannot forget," he adds.

Entering into a more ambitious yet accessible era for the brand, FW23 saw the addition of pin-striped suiting, crystal-embellished dresses and double-layered jersey, with numerous garments held together by nothing but a metallic D. Prints feature heavily within the collection, too, with close-ups of smiles and teeth making up skirts, jackets and boob tubes. The brand makes an attempt at upcycling this season, covering leftover nylons with plastic, painting deadstock fur and blow-torching archival biker jackets.

Finally, Diesel's FW23 offers a selection of statement footwear and accessories, featuring utilitarian denim boots, slip-on diamante heels and its new Prototype 3 sneaker -- alongside debuting its D-Charm bag and a pop-inspired 1DR, complete with new Diesel and EssilorLuxottica eyewear and the new Vertebrae watch.

Take a look at the collection above