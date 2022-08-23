Diesel, home heating fuel prices jump across N.L. in unscheduled price adjustment

Diesel has increased by 8.4 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press - image credit)

An unexpected shift from Newfoundland and Labrador's fuel price regulator will see most fuel types, with the exception of gasoline, increase on Tuesday.

Diesel has increased by 8.4 cents per litre, meaning customers will now pay $2.07 a litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.09 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.10 in central, $2.11 in Springdale, $2.08 in the Corner Brook area and between $2.09 and $2.11 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices are $2.56 in the Straits, $2.61 in the south, between $2.41 and $2.76 on the coastal south, $2.17 in central, $2.14 in the west, $2.17 in Churchill Falls and $2.41 in the coastal north.

Furnace heating oil and stove heating oil in Newfoundland have both increased by 7.22 cents per litre. In Labrador, stove heating oil has increased by 6.21 cents per litre.

Gasoline prices are unaffected by Tuesday's price shift. The next scheduled pricing change is set for Thursday.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

