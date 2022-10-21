Diesel, furnace oil and stove oil decrease across N.L. in unexpected price adjustment

Diesel, furnace oil and stove oil decreased in price across Newfoundland and Labrador Friday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press - image credit)

After weeks of increased pricing on crucial fuels used for heating homes and operating vehicles, the cost of diesel, home heating oil and stove oil plummeted Friday in an unexpected price shift made by the Public Utilities Board.

Diesel fell by 13.3 cents per litre Friday morning, meaning customers are now paying $2.40 a litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.42 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.43 in central Newfoundland, $2.41 on the west coast and between $2.42 and $2.44 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, customers are paying $2.56 in the Straits, $2.61 in the south, $2.17 in central, $2.47 in the west and $2.49 in Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil decreased by 11.51 cents per litre across the province, and stove oil dropped by 11.58 cents per litre.

Regular gasoline and propane were unaffected in Friday's price shift.

