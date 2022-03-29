Diesel Engine Market Outlook 2022: Manufacturers, Production, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Diesel Engine - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Diesel Engine Market Statistics

Imports $15,817.8 Million USD Exports $17,262.7 Million USD Top Importers China, U.S., Italy Top Exporters Japan, UK, U.S.

Diesel Engine Market Size

The global market for diesel engines soared to $X in 2021, jumping by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, consumption reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Diesel Engine Production

In value terms, production of diesel engines declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Diesel Engine Exports

Exports

Global exports of diesel engines soared to X units in 2021, growing by X% compared with 2020 figures. Over the period under review, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X units in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports of diesel engines skyrocketed to $X in 2021. In general, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the largest diesel engines supplying countries worldwide were Japan ($X), the UK ($X) and the U.S. ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. China, South Korea, Italy and India lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for diesel engines stood at $X per unit in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per unit, and then shrank remarkably in the following year.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Diesel Engine Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of diesel engines was finally on the rise to reach X units for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. In general, total imports indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, imports of diesel engines amounted to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Italy ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. Germany, France, the UK, Canada, Japan, India, Belgium, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for diesel engines amounted to $X per unit, falling by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price recorded a noticeable reduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2010 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while Portugal ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

