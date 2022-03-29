Diesel Engine Market Outlook 2022: Manufacturers, Production, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·5 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Sulzer, MAN, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, Rolls–Royce, MTU, Cummins, AEG, BMW Marine, Honda, Chrysler, DESA company, Detroit Diesel, Doosan Group, Nissan Marine, McCulloch Motors Corporation, Mercury Marine, Yamaha Motor Company, Volvo, Toyota, Suzuki, Shanghai Diesel Engine, Scania AB, Isuzu

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Diesel Engine - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Diesel Engine Market Statistics

Imports

$15,817.8 Million USD

Exports

$17,262.7 Million USD

Top Importers

China, U.S., Italy

Top Exporters

Japan, UK, U.S.

Diesel Engine Market Size

The global market for diesel engines soared to $X in 2021, jumping by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, consumption reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Diesel Engine Production

In value terms, production of diesel engines declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Diesel Engine Exports

Exports

Global exports of diesel engines soared to X units in 2021, growing by X% compared with 2020 figures. Over the period under review, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X units in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports of diesel engines skyrocketed to $X in 2021. In general, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the largest diesel engines supplying countries worldwide were Japan ($X), the UK ($X) and the U.S. ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. China, South Korea, Italy and India lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for diesel engines stood at $X per unit in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per unit, and then shrank remarkably in the following year.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Diesel Engine Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of diesel engines was finally on the rise to reach X units for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. In general, total imports indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, imports of diesel engines amounted to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Italy ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. Germany, France, the UK, Canada, Japan, India, Belgium, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for diesel engines amounted to $X per unit, falling by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price recorded a noticeable reduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2010 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while Portugal ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Diesel engines, other than for motor vehicles and aircrafts; engines for marine propulsion, compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel engines); compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel engines), of a kind used for other than marine propulsion.

Related Links

Diesel Engine Market

Aircraft Engine Trade

Civil Reaction Engines Market

Engined Vehicle Chassis Market

Engine Generator Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saskatchewan, Concordia shutout wins set up U Sports women's hockey championship semis

    Camyrn Drever stood her ground early and often for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Brock Badgers to advance to the semifinals of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship. The Edmonton native stopped 27 shots on the day, including a flurry of saves just four minutes into the game to keep it scoreless. The goalkeeper is sporting a sparkling .961 save percentage in the post-season, aided by a 53-save performance against Mount Royal in a 2-1 wi

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Point's OT goal lifts Lightning past Red Wings 2-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals. Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots. Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red W

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Rangers ride fast start to cruise past Penguins 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also had goals for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances. Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal s

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko