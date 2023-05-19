Dierig Holding AG (ETR:DIE) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Dierig Holding AG (ETR:DIE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Dierig Holding's shares on or after the 24th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dierig Holding has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of €12.1. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Dierig Holding has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Dierig Holding paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dierig Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dierig Holding paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Dierig Holding, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Dierig Holding's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were nine years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Dierig Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Dierig Holding has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Dierig Holding, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, Dierig Holding has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

