Dieppe singer wins La Voix

Josiane Comeau, 19, of Dieppe is the winner of this season’s La Voix.

The winner of the eighth season of the popular French singing show, Quebec's version of The Voice, was announced on air on TVA Sunday. And Comeau won in a landslide, gaining 59 per cent of the votes among the four finalists.

She won a $50,000 prize and a recording contract.

Comeau spoke throughout the season about the way singing connects her with her father, Jacques Comeau, who made it to the semifinals last season, after the judges gave him a surprise blind audition.

“He taught me everything I know,” she said.

Music has been unifying for our family, she said in French in an official interview posted on Facebook by La Voix, recalling favourite family memories of getting up to sing from a young age.

Her father was also her vocal coach growing up, although she made a little space for someone new on La Voix. The show is structured so contestants are on teams, each with its own coach, and she was coached by singer-songwriter Béatrice Martin, who performs as Coeur de Pirate, over the course of the season.

The show is filmed in Montreal. Comeau, who also auditioned last season, said the show had a different vibe this year because of COVID-19. There were no fans and all participants and staff had to wear masks at all times unless they were performing or eating.

Comeau faced off against all female competitors in the finale, including Suzie Villeneuve, Michaela Cahill and Flora Stein.

Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal