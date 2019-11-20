Diego Maradona resigns as Gimnasia manager after 11 weeks in charge

Diego Maradona has left his managerial role with Gimnasia after just two months. (AP Photo)

Footballing legend Diego Maradona has resigned from his role as head coach of Argentinian side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata less than three months after taking the job.

The position with Gimnasia was Maradona’s first managerial spell in Argentina since 2010 when he was in charge of the national side.

The 59-year-old joined the club while they were bottom of the Superliga Argentina table, managing three wins out of eight and taking El Lobo up to 22nd on ten points.

Maradona’s playing pedigree is regarded as one of the best in football history, however his managerial career is yet to measure up to such grandeur. The legendary playmaker began the coaching side of his career in 1994 and has been at the hilt of six clubs since his managerial debut with Textil Mandiyu.

Maradona’s managerial timeline

Textil Mandiyu (1994-1995): Maradona’s first managerial position alongside former Argentinos Juniors teammate Carlos Fran.

Racing Club (1995): After little success with Mandiyu, Maradona and Fran spent a very brief spell in Buenos Aires with Racing Club. Maradona left the position after just two months.

Argentina (2008-2010): Following the resignation of Alfio Basile, Maradona immediately put himself forward for the national team’s head coach position. He fought off the likes of Sergio Batista, Carlos Bianchi and current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Despite winning his first three games in charge, Argentina went on to suffer a 6-1 defeat to Bolivia, equalling their largest ever losing margin.

In 2009, Maradona was issued a two-month ban for abusive language during a post-match interview. He left the club accordingly by unanimous decision the following year.

Al-Wasl (2011-2012): Joining the Dubai club in May 2011, Maradona lasted just over a year before he was sacked the following summer.

Al-Fujairah SC (2017-2018): Another short managerial spell for the Argentinian. Lasting just under a year, Maradona left the UAE second division side after failing to secure promotion.

Dorados (2018-2019): Maradona’s time in Mexico lasted under 12 months after his lawyer informed the club earlier this year that he would be stepping down due to health reasons.

Gimnasia (2019): Returning to home soil, Maradona signed for Gimnasia on September 5 this year and has now parted ways with the club.

