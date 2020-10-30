Diego Maradona Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the Argentine Football Great on Success and Life to Celebrate His 60th Birthday

Hailed as one of the greatest of all time, Diego Armando Maradona, will celebrate his 60th birthday today (October 30, 2020). Despite his short stature, Maradona etched his name on football folklore, as the greatest ever to step on the footballing field. Despite his several off-field issues, the diminutive Argentine, managed to mesmerise people with his dribbling skills, passing and his shear persona. Vintage Diego Maradona Video Goes Viral, Shows Argentine Genius Dribbling Past Four Opponents in a Charity Game at Napoli.

Born in the slums of Buenos Aries, Argentina, Diego Maradona turned professional by the age of 15, representing local club Argentinos Juniors before a move materialised to Argentine heavyweights Boca Juniors. Then came a record money transfer to Barcelona, which was filled with both controversy and glory.

After two years in Catalonia, Diego Maradona moved to Napoli. At a club struggling to maintain it's status as a first division Italian teams, the Argentine became a Messiah to the people of Naples, guiding them to the most successful era in the clubs history (Two Serie A and UEFA Cup triumph). He spenr nearly a decade there becoming the club's greatest ever player. So as Maradona turns a year older, we take a look at some of his greatest quotes on life and success.

"I Am Black Or White, I'll Never Be Grey In My Life"

"When You Win, You Don't Get Carried Away. But If You Go Step By Step, With Confidence, You Can Go Far"

"You Can Say A Lot Of Things About Me, But You Can Never Say I Don't Take Risks"

"All The People That Criticised Me Should Eat Their Words"

"The Goal Was Scored A Little Bit By The Hand Of God, Another Bit By The Head Of Maradona"

