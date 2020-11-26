Diego Maradona a Football Maestro Who Enjoyed Global Popularity: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, saying the Argentine was a "maestro" of football who enjoyed global popularity.

The prime minister said that Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60, gave fans "some of the best sporting moments on the football field".

"Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolence at the passing away of the football legend and tweeted: "Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called "The beautiful game". My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina."

Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game”. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

"RIP Diego Maradona. God has reclaimed His hand," said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Maradona died due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Story continues

The Argentina government has declared three days of national mourning following Maradona's demise.

Maradona, who led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup, was a uniquely gifted player and charismatic figure.

The former star player and coach, most recently of the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata football team, had undergone surgery following a stroke in early November.