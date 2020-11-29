Diego Maradona’s doctor has home and clinic searched as officials open investigation into his death

Police officers stand guard outside the building where Leopoldo Luque, the personal doctor of late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, has his office (REUTERS)

Police in Argentina have searched the properties of Diego Maradona’s doctor as part of an investigation into the football star’s death.

The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro and signed by a local judge.

Authorities are understood to have searched the house and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque today.

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack on Wednesday, leading to a global outpouring of grief for one of the greatest players of all time.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Moria, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the soccer legend's death, criticizing what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

"The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was a criminal idiocy," Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

Maradona's daughters also reportedly demanded to know what medication their father was on.

The football star had surgery to remove a blood clot earlier in November and had a history of substance abuse.

A statement from the prosecutor said: "Yesterday (Saturday) the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased," it said.

"By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque," the prosecutor's office said in the statement.

The prosecutor's office provided no information on what prompted the investigation.

Maradona was buried on Thursday amid a wave of sorrow from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy.

In a day of high emotion, the World Cup winner was taken by hearse to the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires for a small private ceremony of his family and close friends.

