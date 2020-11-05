Diego Maradona has asked doctors to let him return home after brain surgery





Diego Maradona is recovering well following brain surgery and is already asking doctors to let him go home.





Maradona had an emergency 80-minute procedure in his native Argentina on Tuesday to treat a blood clot on the brain.





It was thought the 60-year-old, who captained his country to World Cup triumph in Mexico in 1986, could spend a week in hospital but his neurosurgeon and personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said on Thursday that Maradona has asked to be discharged.





“The recovery continues to go very well,” said Luque outside the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires where Maradona is staying. “He is very keen to leave, he feels like he is ready to be discharged.”





Maradona was operated on after being transferred from a private clinic in La Plata, where was admitted on Monday suffering from anaemia and dehydration.





Luque had suggested Maradona, who has battled drink and drug addictions, as well as a variety of health problems, was also suffering from depression.





Argentina's all-time leading scorer Lionel Messi has wished Maradona well on social media.





Alongside a picture of the pair together, Messi wrote in Spanish: "Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!"





