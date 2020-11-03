Diego Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina with undisclosed health problems





Diego Maradona has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell “for some time”, his doctor has confirmed.





The Argentine football icon - who turned 60 on Friday - is reportedly set to undergo tests at the Ipensa clinic in La Plata and will be held under observation for at least three days.





Maradona’s specific health issue has not been disclosed, though doctor Leopoldo Luque confirmed it was not related to Covid-19.





"He is not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing," Luque told reporters.





"He's not as well as I would like and as well as I know he can be. He needs help, this is the time to help him.





"Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much.





"He could be 10 thousand times better. And bringing him here helps him.





"It's very difficult being Maradona."





Maradona currently serves as coach at La Plata-based club Gimnasia in his native Argentina and appeared at their match against Patronato on his birthday last week, though did not stay to watch the game.





Additional reporting by Reuters.