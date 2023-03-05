Diego Luna is ready to say goodbye to Andor after 2 seasons: It's 'important for my mental health'

Leading a rebellion against the Galactic Empire can take a toll.

Andor star Diego Luna is ready to close Cassian Andor's chapter ahead of the forthcoming second and final season of the Disney+ series — but for the time being, he'll still be enjoying the ride across the galaxy far, far away.

"It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health," Luna told Variety ahead of receiving the magazine's inaugural Virtuoso Award at the Miami Film Festival. "But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience."

Luna first starred as the Resistance agent in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opposite Felicity Jones. He decided to return to the Disney+ prequel series because he felt there was more to the story.

"What this character does in Rogue One is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone's life to be willing to sacrifice everything," he said. "For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things."

When Luna received the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, he told the crowd that gearing up for the final season has been "bittersweet."

"It was really nice to approach a series knowing there's an ending. It doesn't happen!" Luna said. "The new conversation on set with streaming is people talking about the possible future. Like, 'Well, there might be a second season or a third season.' This thing of leaving everything open I think is bringing anxiety to actors that needs to be treated. We're all thinking about something that we can't know."

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for the final season, but creator Tony Gilroy said last year that shooting would occur between November and August of this year, suggesting a 2024 debut. "You're gonna have to wait a little bit because each season is like four movies, you know? So, it takes time," Luna told EW following the finale last year. "The only thing I can promise is that we'll do it with the same respect, rigor, intensity, and energy."

