Diego Luna on the ‘nice challenge’ of making a Cassian Andor ‘Star Wars’ series

Diego Luna is excited by the nice challenge of making a television show for Disney+ about his Star Wars character, Cassian Andor.

The 40-year-old Mexican actor originally told Indiewire that he couldn’t “really talk” about the upcoming prequel series, before then admitting it will be a “nice challenge” to create a show where the audience knows the ending. That’s because, as Star Wars fans will already know, Andor died at the end of Rogue One.

“The thing I can tell you, and it’s a nice challenge and it’s a great way to approach a show, but what happens when you already know the ending? Then it becomes about the story,” Luna explained.

“Everything is in how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This can’t be a show now where at the end we surprise you with like, ‘Oh no it wasn’t him!’ We’ve already seen the ending.”

Luna has every reason to be confident that those involved in the Cassian Andor series will be successful in keeping audiences hooked. That’s because audiences already knew the end of Rogue One before it was released, too, although Luna insists that Disney+’s Cassian Andor series will still differ to the blockbuster.

“The last scene of Rogue One is a scene we all know. It makes another part of your brain work [as a storyteller]. You can’t use the same formulas for storytelling you’ve known all your life with this because it’s very different. The big thing is now we start with a character that people already know what he’s capable of.”

Other than that, we don’t have much more information regarding the Cassian Andor series. It has previously been speculated that Tony Gilroy, who re-wrote and directed the extensive reshoots for Rogue One, will overlook the pilot and some of its episodes, while we know that Alan Tudyk is going to reprise his character of K-2SO, too.