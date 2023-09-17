Diego Lopes returns at UFC 295 vs. Pat Sabatini

Rising fan-favorite featherweight Diego Lopes has his third UFC assignment.

Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) will battle Pat Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC) on Nov. 11 at UFC 295, the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters recently confirmed the booking on social media following an initial report by ESPN Deportes.

Lopes, 28, burst into the international spotlight when he took a short notice bout vs. ranked Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 in May. Not only did Lopes go all three rounds with one of the promotion’s top featherweights, he put Evolev in several dangerous positions in the grappling department. Lopes lost the bout by unanimous decision, but stormed back in his second UFC outing when he quickly clubbed and subbed Gavin Tucker in 98 seconds.

Sabatini, 32, has quietly dominated his UFC tenure outside of a quick TKO loss to Damon Jackson in September 2022. His wins in the promotion include Tristan Connelly, Jamall Emmers, Tucker Lutz, T.J. Laramie and, in his most recent outing, Lucas Almeida.

With the addition, the UFC 295 lineup includes:

Champ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Nurullo Aliev vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie