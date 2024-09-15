Diego Lopes calls UFC 306 win over Brian Ortega 'a message to the whole division'

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Ortega of the United States (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes of Brazil (blue bloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS – Diego Lopes set out to send a message to the entire featherweight division at UFC 306.

In his own post-fight estimation, that mission has been accomplished.

"My goal was to give a message to the whole division, that I'm a complete, well-rounded fighter," Lopes told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. "I think I was able to do that. If I want to strike for 15 minutes, I'll do it. If I want to wrestle for 15 minutes, I'll do that. I think I left my message pretty clear tonight."

Lopes (26-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) defeated perennial top contender Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) by unanimous decision, despite nearly finishing the bout with strikes. Ortega's toughness was something he expected.

"I thought I had him when I landed that blow," Lopes said. "But you know Brian Ortega, he's a tough fighter. So we realized we've got to take things slowly."

Born in Brazil, Lopes has trained and lived in Mexico, proudly representing the country on the global stage. Despite the bright lights and unprecedented allure of Saturday's event being Noche UFC at Sphere, Lopes blocked all of the bright lights out.

"What can I say? I'm a simple fighter, man," Lopes said. "I was completely focused on my opponent. I was not overwhelmed by the lights or anything like that. I didn't see that. All I want to do right now is go back home, put the TV on, and be able to enjoy the show the UFC put on tonight."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Diego Lopes calls UFC 306 win over Brian Ortega 'a message to the whole division'