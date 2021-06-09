Diego Llorente: Leeds defender becomes second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19 before Euros

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has become the second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19 just days before Euro 2020.

La Roja captain Sergio Busquets tested positive last week and it forced the squad to isolate and pull out of their friendly with Lithuania on Tuesday as the Under-21 team stepped in for a 4-0 win.

Manager Luis Enrique has also called up another small group of six players - which includes Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals - to train in a separate bubble to the first team.

Those players are on standby and could be called up to Spain’s Euros squad if the virus spreads further through the camp.

Llorente is the second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19, with his test results coming through late on Tuesday night.

The Leeds defender will now self-isolate and train individually as he continues to prepare for the Euros.

Spain are due to begin their Group E campaign against Sweden on Monday, though the Swedes have also been hit by positive Covid tests recorded by Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg.

