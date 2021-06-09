Diego Llorente becomes Spain’s second player to test positive for Covid ahead of Euro 2020 opener

Diego Llorente has tested positive for Covid (Getty)

Spain defender Diego Llorente has contracted Covid-19 with just five days before their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden on Monday evening.

It is the second positive case after La Roja’s captain Sergio Busquets was flagged for the virus on Sunday.

The former world champions have moved with caution by calling up six more players: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno.

Those six will make up a parallel training bubble in case the outbreak continues, with Busquets and Llorente both away from the team camp.

The rest of the squad and coaching staff were in isolation on Tuesday, meaning the Under-21 side stepped in to face Lithuania, emerging 4-0 winners in the friendly.

Spanish FA (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has also warned more cases will likely occur in the days to come with the tournament beginning on Friday when Italy host Turkey.

Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Tuesday all the players would be vaccinated on Wednesday.

Unlike other European countries which opened vaccination to all adults, Spain has kept a rigorous age-based calendar. Currently people in the 50-59 and 40-49 age brackets are getting vaccines in different regions.

Read More

Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's Jordan Henderson Euros inclusion criticism

Spain captain Sergio Busquets tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Euro 2020

Arsenal chase cut-price deal for Andre Onana? Transfer news, rumours and gossip