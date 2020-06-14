Diego Costa dedicates first goal of 2020 to player recovering from brain tumor

Diego Costa of Atletico Madrid celebrates his first goal of 2020 by dedicating it to Virginia Torrecilla, a player recovering from brain surgery. (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid returned to play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday after a three-month break due to COVID-19, and Diego Costa wasted no time returning to form, dedicating an important goal to an important player.

Costa scored Atlético’s first goal since March (and his first goal of the entire year) in the 39th minute, and celebrated by holding aloft the jersey of Virginia Torrecilla, a player on Atlético’s women’s team. Torrecilla had surgery in May to remove a brain tumor that had been discovered after she complained of headaches and back pain.

The tumor was benign, and Torrecilla has been recovering in Spain since her surgery. When she saw Costa’s tribute, she thanked him on Twitter.

Torrecilla’s tweet reads: “I have no words - you are incredible! Thank you from my heart!”

Costa’s goal tied the game, but it would also be the only one Atlético scored on Sunday. They drew against Athletic Bilbao, which scored its only goal just two minutes before Costa.

