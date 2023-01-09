Diego Boneta Swoons for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro in Trailer for Paramount+ Romance ‘At Midnight’ (Video)

Diego Boneta and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Monica Barbaro will make audiences swoon this Valentine’s Day in the new Paramount+ romance “At Midnight.”

In the first trailer, released Monday, we’re introduced to Sophie (Barbaro), a Hollywood star who’s love is on the rocks after catching her boyfriend of five years cheating, and Alejandro (Boneta), a manager at the Mexican hotel she’s staying at while filming a sequel to her hit superhero franchise.

“He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film Super Society 3, in hopes of getting her own spinoff,” a release from Paramount reads. “Fate strikes when she catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating and the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet at midnight…”

Also starring Casey Thomas Brown (Boneta’s co-star in “Father Of The Bride”), Catherine Cohen (Netflix’s “Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous”), Fernando Carsa (“Acapulco”), Whitney Cummings (“Good Mourning”) and Maya Zapata (“Selena’s Secret”), “At Midnight is directed by Jonah Feingold (“Dating & New York”) and written by Feingold and Maria Hinojos (“Cindy la Regia”).

The film is produced by Paramount’s international studios and Fred Berger (La La Land), David Bernon (Hearts Beat Loud), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving), Eréndira Núñez Larios (Sundown), Josh Glick, and Diego Boneta through his production company, Three Amigos.

Watch the first trailer in the video below.