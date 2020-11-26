Diego Armando Maradona, nerveless kicking and Football Manager kids

Guardian sport
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

1) Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday aged 60. It’s hard to know where to begin, but let’s start with five of his greatest World Cup goals. No 1 on that list, the ‘goal of the century’, inspired some memorable commentary from Barry Davies – “you have to say that’s magnificent” – Argentina’s Victor Hugo Morales going loco and a concise effort from RTÉ’s Jimmy Magee.

The assists weren’t bad either: this one, to Jorge Burruchaga, won the World Cup and four years later he dissected the Brazilian defence. Here are more of El Diego’s World Cup highlights, and the epic post-match celebrations in 1986. Gary Lineker paid a fantastic tribute to Maradona on BT Sport, highlighting what made him so unique. And here is the England striker being shown round La Bombonera in 2007, plus a 2006 meeting with Diego, who seems genuinely pleased to see Lineker and wasn’t shy about mentioning ‘that’ goal from 1986.

Maradona will forever be associated with Napoli and Naples, and rightly so: here are all his 81 goals in Serie A – part one and two – which helped lead the southern club to their first ever Scudetto. But, of course, he is also revered at home. Maradona broke through at Argentinos Juniors (1976-81) before two stints at Boca Juniors which bookended the rest of his career. He would regularly attend matches there in his retirement in his personal box, which was the subject of Boca’s tribute to the great man.

2) With England losing 23-22 in overtime, Emily Scarratt stepped up to win it with a nerveless penalty against France. The full highlights are well worth a watch. For the men’s team, Jonny May scored an incredible solo try in England’s Autumn Nations Cup in Saturday’s defeat of Ireland.

2) Jonty Rhodes, Paul Collingwood and … Dele Alli? The Tottenham midfielder showed some incredible ingenuity as he mixed football and cricket to take a fine catch during a session of office cricket at the Tottenham training ground.

3) It is the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Lewis Hamilton has already won the 2020 championship, so there is not much to race for. The track has seen a few dramatic moments down the years, though.

4) Eastern Europe was a hotbed of top quality goals last week. First there was this master blaster in Bulgaria, caught on CCTV. Then there was a scorpion kick in Romania which was ruddy impressive. Gheorghe Hagi will be proud. Back in Blighty, Danny Rowe smashed one in from Downtown. For balance, this is what happens when penalty spots go wrong and goalkeepers forget how to kick a ball.

5) The new Football Manager was launched this week, leading to numerous childhood memories of signing the same three wonderkids in every game to launch Barnsley to European glory. However, a lot of those young lads could not mirror their simulated success in real life. Cherno Samba’s career never really got going, as this ITV interview ascertained; Gai Assulin is currently not getting a game in Romania but he did score a nice goal for Sabadell in the Spanish third tier a few years ago; Freddy Adu was set to be the first America star in the world of football; he was dubbed the ‘New Pele’ but a mediocre spell at Benfica was as good as it got. And Kerlon will always have his seal dribble, at least.

6) Chelsea welcome back Tottenham and José Mourinho to Stamford Bridge this week. Back in 2016, the two clubs enjoyed a ‘physical’ encounter that handed Leicester the title. On this occasion, one would hope Eric Dier is fully prepared to complete the 90 minutes unscathed.

Our favourites from below the line last week


1) What a way to lose.

2) Masters? More like Worsters. Hey! Is this thing on?

3) Frankly, that has gone very badly.

4) Swampy soccer.

5) Onboard with Jim Clark.

Spotters badges: Whobroughtoranges, germit, Mowlem,

Guardian YouTube football channel

Do subscribe, if you fancy.

Guardian YouTube sport channel

Do subscribe, if you fancy.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball

    The ball that helped decide the 1986 World Series is now under Mets ownership.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Canadian runner Seccafien overcomes mental anguish of 2 Australian lockdowns

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie got a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all her long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Warriors granted $9.3 million exception for injured Klay Thompson

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.