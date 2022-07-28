Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Diebold Nixdorf is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$85m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Diebold Nixdorf has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Diebold Nixdorf's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Diebold Nixdorf here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Diebold Nixdorf Tell Us?

Diebold Nixdorf has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 143%. The company is now earning US$0.05 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Diebold Nixdorf appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 51% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 50% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Diebold Nixdorf's ROCE

In the end, Diebold Nixdorf has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 85% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

