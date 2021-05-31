Before We Die star Lesley Sharp addresses wait for second season

Photo credit: Channel 4

Before We Die star Lesley Sharp has opened up about the possibility of the Channel 4 drama returning for a second season.

Based on a Swedish series with the same title, the detective drama premiered on Wednesday and it follows Sharp's character Hannah Laing, a detective working on the murder of a colleague. Her investigations lead her to a local crime family and things get more complicated when her son Christian (Patrick Gibson) seems to be involved.

Speaking to Radio Times about whether the show will be coming back, the actress mentioned how by the end of the first season the characters "all survive by the skin of their teeth so they need a bit of rest and recuperation if they're coming back."

It might mean that it might be some time before we'll get to see them again on screen.

"But you know, I think the thing is those questions are always down to– they're sort of not really down to us," she continued. "It's down to whether or not the show proves to be something that people want to watch.

"You can't second guess that. You can keep your fingers crossed because you think something's good but there's no knowing," said Sharp.

During a recent exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Gibson also addressed the same question saying: "There's no plot lines that are left unanswered necessarily, but the show ends on – like yeah absolutely [there could be] more, it could develop.

"I would love to [make a second season], I think even just to see... because for every character there's an emotional arc that happens where they're not the same person as they are at the start of the show...

"[To] pick that up and see a whole other few episodes with them would be really cool... Hopefully!"

The original Swedish show has put out two seasons so far, so it's not beyond reason to assume there could be more to this story. But whether the British version will follow the same track or make up its own plot remains to be seen.

Before We Die airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4 and the whole series is available as a box set on All 4.

