Dido Harding Rejects Calls To Ditch ‘NHS’ From NHS Test And Trace Because ‘That Is Its Name’

Baroness Dido Harding, Executive Chair of NHS Test and Trace, in Westminster, London, after giving evidence before the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee. (Photo: PA)

Baroness Dido Harding has rejected calls to stop referring to her service as “NHS Test And Trace”, saying “that is its name”.

The Tory peer also suggested that the controversial £12bn system, which is run by the Department of Health and Social Care and uses several private firms, deserved the NHS tag because it was free for the public to use just like the health service.

Harding further pointed out that NHS labs played a key part in its work, but said she was proud of the private sector’s role and declared that “we have built a retail organisation larger than Asda” in just a few months.

The former boss of telecom firm TalkTalk, who was given her current role by health secretary Matt Hancock earlier this year, made her defence of the service as she gave evidence to MPs on the Commons science and technology committee.

NHS Test and Trace has come under repeated criticism not just for its failure to hit tracing and test result turnaround targets but also for its use of big contractors such as Serco and Deloitte.

Several senior NHS insiders have told HuffPost UK they fear the use of the NHS logo is undermining the health service’s brand.

Labour MP Zara Sultana pointed out to Harding that of the 35 organisations listed as data processors for the service, just four were NHS bodies, four were privately-run Lighthouse Labs, four were Public Health England and one was the Ministry of Defence.

As the remaining 22 were all private companies such as Deloitte, Serco, G4S and Amazon, Sultana asked the Tory peer if it was accurate to keep referring to the system as “NHS Test and Trace”.

“Yes I do, that is its name,” Harding replied. “NHS Test and Trace is a free at the point of need service that we’ve built together, as you’ve rightly listed, with a whole group of different parts of society to deliver something at extraordinary scale.

“But it absolutely meets our basic fundamental NHS values as a clinical service available to everyone when they need it...plainly the NHS [lab] tests are an integral part of our overall ‘team of teams’.”

In the same evidence session, former King’s Fund chief Professor Sir Chris Ham said that the decision to hire private firms had shown how ministers were “biased” against localising the service.

“The difficulty we have is the government has built a test, trace and isolate system too much biased towards the national and too late in providing the resources and staff at a local level where most of the effective work on contact tracing has to be done.

“On contact tracing specifically, the government chose to go down the route of bringing in private sector expertise through Serco and Sitel to run the national system and only belatedly has recognised the expertise that exists within our councils and our public health teams.”

An organogram of the service released in September showed that its top leadership included several senior figures brought in from retail, commerce and industry, but only one clinician in Susan Hopkins, an epidemiologist and Public Health England adviser on infection.

Former Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe was appointed as interim director of testing during the summer and Harding’s own adviser is a former TalkTalk employee.

Harding told MPs that external consultants had been used to set up the test and trace service because there were no permanent jobs when it was created.

