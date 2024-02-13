What You Didn't See on TV at the 2024 Super Bowl and Afterparties: Taylor Swift Clubbing, Beyoncé and a Fan on the Field

Patrick Mahomes was first on the field for warm-ups and Taylor Swift chugged her drink — here's what you didn't see at this year's Super Bowl

In the words of Taylor Swift, there’s glitter (or, in this case, confetti) on the floor after the party.

The Kansas City Chiefs took home their second consecutive Super Bowl title after the 2024 game went into a historic overtime — only its second ever. The team clinched their 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers thanks to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who caught the winning touchdown thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

PEOPLE, meanwhile, was on the ground at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see all of the nail-biting action first-hand. Here’s what you didn't see on TV during Super Bowl LVIII — and after!

Before the Game

Vegas was filled with 49ers fans, who solidly outnumbered the Chiefs' contingent — and the stands at Allegiant were no exception. Throngs of people filed into the stadium as early as 12:30 p.m. PST, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the first players to take to the field to warm up.

Clad in his cleats, sweatpants and Chiefs sweatshirt, the game’s eventual MVP started his day with some stretching as he scooped up his phone, seemingly skipping through songs until he found the one he was looking for and let it blast in his AirPods. Just a minute later, he was throwing passes as more of his teammates joined him on the field, including Travis Kelce, who sauntered out for the first time at 1:09 p.m. in a long sleeve red t-shirt, red shorts and bright yellow cleats.

Around the same time, Post Malone was seen walking around the service level of the stadium with a guitar slung around his body. Andra Day arrived to the stadium in a golf cart only minutes later.

Around 1:20, Taylor Swift got to the stadium in a black motorcade with friends Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone and Ice Spice, and the group made their way up to their box with the Kelce family some ten or so minutes later.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Just shy of 2 p.m., the Chiefs had vacated the field, and some of the 49ers players took their turns practicing hiking the ball to their kicker, Jake Moody. By 2:25, the 49ers team was assembled on the field and in uniform, including members Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk.

Jay-Z even made an appearance on the field with his daughters Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi, 6, who was eagerly skipping around her family. A few minutes later, Brittany Mahomes could be seen walking off the field with daughter Sterling in her arms while another woman carrying son Bronze trailed behind her, and her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes took a selfie of the whole crew.

Cameron Heyward, who received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, gave his remarks around 3 p.m., and Andra Day’s moving performance of "Life Every Voice and Sing" followed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Then, it was time to bring both teams back onto the field. The 49ers ran out first to deafening cheers inside the stadium, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' entry. Though there was some booing for the reigning Super Bowl champs (the Chiefs bested the Philadelphia Eagles in last year’s big game), there was still plenty of classic chanting as well.

At 3:25, Post Malone performed "America the Beautiful," and then hordes of staffers swarmed the field to stretch out a giant American flag while Reba McEntire sang the national anthem. As she finished, the crowd changed the lyrics from “home of the brave” to “home of the Chiefs.”

CBS

After Kick-Off

The crowd was studded with stars — Travis Scott and Taylor Swift were among the first to be shown on the jumbrotron inside the stadium. Scott flashed a bright white smile and a wave, while Swift immediately picked up her drink and chugged alongside pal Ashley Avignone, to equal parts cheering and booing from the audience.

At 4:48, Beyonce rolled into (or should we say, under) the stadium, where her arrival — which happened in a flash — was met with deafening screams of excitement from fans who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.

CBS

Back inside the stadium, Beatles legend Paul McCartney was shown on the jumbrotron before making his way to visit with Taylor Swift and meet Ed Kelce in the Kelce suite, which continued to grow in numbers as Lana Del Ray was later spotted inside, too.

As the Chiefs scored their first field goal of the game at the end of the second quarter, however, (and in doing so put their first three points on the board), there wasn’t a cheer to be heard as 49ers fans seemed to be feeling good about their 7-point lead heading into Usher’s Apple Music halftime show.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Before the halftime show, surprise halftime show performer H.E.R. whizzed by in a golf cart, smiling wide and waved to the backup dancers who started to line up before taking the stage with Usher. Minutes later, Alicia Keys also drove backstage in a golf cart and waved at performers. She had what appeared to be a vocal tool ahead of her performance.

Then an absolute army of workers descended upon the field to assemble the stage, which quickly took on a circular shape. When Usher stripped down about mid-way through his performance, the audience went wild for the "Yeah!" shirtless sensation.

In the third quarter, just shy of 6 p.m., resident football fan Kelly Clarkson was spotted twirling her braided hair and sitting next to Jimmy Kimmel — though when she realized she was on camera, she adorably tried to hide under her baseball cap before giving a good-natured wave.

A partial-streaker even made it onto the field, too. The man — who was without a shirt but wearing pants — ran across the turf towards the 30 yd. line and then toward the 10 yd. line, where he was tackled by a team of about six security officers and then quickly ushered off the field.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

And then, just one quarter after San Francisco 49ers player Jake Moody kicked the longest field goal in Super Bowl history at 55 yds., the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicked a long one of his own, busting that record with a 57-yd. field goal to bring the score to 10 to 6. Though the 49ers were still in the lead, Chiefs fans celebrated nudging closer to an even score across the stadium, high-fiving and fist-bumping.

And, when wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a touchdown thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs their first lead in the game at 13-10, the stadium suddenly felt re-invigorated.

In between the third and fourth quarters, DJ Kaskade entertained the crowd, and Ariana Grande was spotted inside the stadium alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo as the game moved into what fans thought would be the final quarter.

With 40 seconds remaining in regulation, the stadium was on its feet as Kansas City scored another field goal to tie the game.

Fans remained on their feet as the game went into overtime, and they stayed there until the Chiefs ultimately scored the winning touchdown — and the team and staff stormed the field in celebration.

The Chiefs Fought for Their Right (to Party)

Mike Kirschbaum Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

After the game, Las Vegas was in celebration mode.

Chiefs Kingdom celebrated their back-to-back Super Bowl wins with an after party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

At 12:55 a.m., Tyga came out to perform hits like "Rack City" — before F.L.Y came out to perform "Swag Surfin'" and the entire room had their arms around each other to dance. Travis made his way around the club.



After F.L.Y, Malone came out to perform songs like "Wow," "Better Now" and "Circles." During his set, Swift was up on her feet and dancing to the performances with Travis by her side.

Mike Kirschbaum Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

At one point, Brittany took the stage to replace Malone's Cowboys jacket with a Chiefs jacket. Malone also brought out Quavo for a performance of their collaboration "Congratulations," and Swift and Travis shared several sweet moments together.

After the party was over at Zouk, Swift, Travis, Brittany, Patrick, Jason, Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, Lively and more made it over to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas to keep the festivities going around 2:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, there was red and yellow confetti flying in the air and Queen's "We Are the Champions" played over the loud speakers.

The group was placed in a VIP area behind the DJ booth where Marshmello was spinning popular tracks and the group jumped and danced in excitement. Later in the night, the DJ played a remix of Swift's "Love Story" and everyone sang along, including her and Travis.

Tony Tran Jason Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Around 4 a.m., Travis and Swift were tucked away in a corner and talking into each other's ears as Swift caressed his face. Brittany and Patrick left the party around 3:30 a.m. and everyone else stayed until 5:15 a.m. after enjoying a delivery of chicken fingers and fries.

The Parties Raged on

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Only a few steps away from XS was Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party, which celebrated the release of Usher's Coming Home album and was hosted by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Inside the party, which had a massive roller rink with roller skaters inside, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took the stage around 12:30 to perform hits like "Ain't It Fun," "California Love" and "The Next Episode."

Christopher Polk Usher

After their performance, Diplo took the stage for some beats and attendees were dancing and skating around the party.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., Usher showed up to the party in a black loungewear set and put his skates on. He was moving and grooving for about 30 min and then sat at a table to chat with friends. He left the party around 3:50 a.m.



