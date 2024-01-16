What You Didn't See at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmys

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Marla Gibbs and Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Emmy Awards

That's a wrap on the 2023 Emmy Awards!

TV's biggest night saw Beef and Succession win big, the cast of both Cheers and Grey's Anatomy reunite on stage and Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler spoof the variety show's hit segment "Weekend Update."

Pedro Pascal explained his arm sling by jokingly claiming that Kieran Culkin "beat the s--- out of me." While accepting her award for outstanding supporting actress, Niecy Nash-Betts took the time to "thank me" for always believing in herself. Jennifer Coolidge also had a special shoutout to the "evil gays" who helped her win the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Here's a breakdown of what you didn't see on TV at this year's Emmy Awards.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley at the 2023 Emmy Awards

On the red carpet, Riley Keough was joined by Priscilla Presley who attended this year's festivities to support her granddaughter and her nomination for outstanding actress in a limited or anthology series in Daisy Jones & the Six.

Keough posed for a photo as Presley watched on, and the two later grabbed each other and laughed before taking a picture together on the carpet.

Elsewhere on the carpet, couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell checked in on the kids at home. While texting their little ones, Rhys revealed that his daughter was freaking out about the fact that her parents were in the same vicinity of Selena Gomez.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Then the ceremony began and during its first commercial break, Steve Martin and Martin Short were seen chatting in their seats. The Only Murders In The Building stars weren't the only ones passing time by talking in their seats. Keough also leaned into her grandmother's ear and the two had a brief conversation.



Upon receiving her award, Coolidge received a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage. While thanking the "evil gays" in her acceptance speech, the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race stood up and cheered.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge accepts her award at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Meanwhile, Rob McElhenney's focus was elsewhere. His wife Kaitlin Olson took a selfie of the two sitting in the audience where the actor could be seen live streaming the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olson was pursing her lips as she captured the moment.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” he wrote in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter).

The NFL reacted to the selfie, writing, “Priorities 🎯."

The White Lotus costars Sabrina Impacciatore and Michael Imperioli caught up in their seats while Jason Sudeikis and Aubrey Plaza crossed paths and said "hi" during another commercial break.

Leo Woodall walked into the Peacock Theater to join Meghann Fahy in front row where she seemed excited to see him and struck up a chat. Bella Ramsey also made conversation with Jesse Eisenberg and told him they were hopping on a flight to Vancouver, Canada the next day.

Pascal also moved to sit behind Keough, and as the two chatted, Presley looked on and smiled from two seats away.

Towards the end of the night, Claire Danes gave Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton a big hug before catching up with the couple.



See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they're broadcasting live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



Read the original article on People.