Didn't get Eras Tour tickets? How to land a job inside SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour in Nashville on May 5. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Are you one of the countless Taylor Swift fans who waited in a queue for hours on Ticketmaster but still didn't get any tickets?

Although SoFi Stadium in Inglewood can accommodate 70,000-plus people, many Swifties find themselves unable to get seats for any of the Eras Tour's six sold-out shows there.

Some enterprising fans have found another way into coveted concerts: By joining one of the temporary crews working on the show. And you don't have to be a whiz at sound engineering, lighting or other technical field to join them — you just have to be 18 or older.

Gig work apps have become more popular in recent years for filling temporary jobs in roles such as bartender, cashier and concessions, dishwasher, prep cook and event staff.

The good news for ticketless Swifties is that the hospitality staffing app Tend just released its Eras jobs list, and it's looking for candidates.

Here's how to apply.

Download Tend and create a profile. Creating a profile takes about five minutes. You'll need a government issued-ID (a driver's license will do), a phone number, email address, and home address to round out the profile. The app also recommends submitting a professional photo that reflects what you want to communicate to your employer. You must be at least 18 years old.



After profile approval, complete the questionnaire for "Cashier/Concessions." Under the Application Hub section, go to "Quick Apply" and find "Cashier/Concessions." Submit your responses related to your years of experience and type of event. It's OK if you don't have any. But be honest. You should be approved within a few minutes to see open jobs.



Decide whether you want to be part of the parking or wristband crew. Currently, there are two categories of jobs listed by Nowsta Talent, the staffing agency, for the Eras Tour: parking attendant and wristband crew. More types of positions may open up for the L.A. concert dates. For each concert date from Aug. 3 to 9, there are roughly 80 to 110 people needed for wristband crew to hand out LED bracelets that light up in sync with Swift's performance. Read carefully before clicking apply, as only some wristband crew members will work during concert hours. The job pays $18.50 to $20.50 an hour, depending on your shift time. Transportation is not provided, so you'll have to find your way to Inglewood on your own. And bring only a minimal number of items in a clear bag, as the agency does not have any space to store your personal belongings. Approximately 25 LAZ parking attendants per day will work from 1 p.m. to midnight at lots that, judging from LAZ's website, aren't on the SoFi grounds. This job pays $18.25 an hour. You won't be able to see the show, but you may have a chance to hear Swift sing (SoFi is an open-air stadium).



Ace the interview. After submitting an application, wait for an interview. Demand is high, so you may not get a response if your profile does not match what employers are looking for. According to a Washington Post article, Taylor Swift tour jobs have received triple the usual amount of applications for concerts. Volunteer groups such as California Triathlon are also partnering with SoFi to staff concessions, so there are fewer slots now for gig workers. Unfortunately, you won't get to wear your Eras Tour planned outfits because the attire will be all-black. Think of it as being in your Reputation era.



Do your job well. But also enjoy the ambiance as a Swiftie Don't suddenly "run off to the bathroom" to sneak into the show and avoid your responsibilities. Many Swifties will be depending on you for a smooth concert experience. You'll also be permanently banned from Tend if you abandon your post. On the other hand, feel free to lip-sync along with the songs and enjoy the concert atmosphere. Getting into SoFi to work the show may not be as great as getting in with a ticket, but it beats not getting in at all.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.